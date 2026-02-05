Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido – Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP

Bharat Taxi is all set to officially launch in New Delhi today, 5th February 2026. The Bharat Taxi is a cab service based on cooperative model and it is backed by the Government of India. Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will be launching the venture today.

As per post made on X by All India Radio Union Minister Home Minister will be launching on 5th February 2026. The post further stated that the app would strengthen the cooperative sector along with making the rides more “citizen-centric”

How does Bharat Taxi work

The Bharat Taxi model is distinct; the driver is named as “Sarathi” and each Sarathi holds five shares in the cooperative and unlike the private players, no commission is deducted from each fare. In the app, the drivers pay a fixed daily fee of Rs 30 to access the app. This step is taken after the longstanding complaints from drivers about the high commission rates and lack of agency on platforms of private cab service provider such as Ola and uber.

The passenger can expect lower fares with officials estimating Bharat Taxi’s prices to be up to 30 per cent cheaper than any private player in the industry. The private players are also reported to deduct high commission per ride, but the government backed offers a zero-commission model which allows these saving to be passed on to passengers. The government has previously stated that it has over 4 lakh registered drivers on the platform.

The platform also incorporates built-in safety features consisting of a dedicated helpline number in collaboration with the Delhi Police. The government has also set up 25 dedicated booths to address customers’ concerns and complaints efficiently.

How To Download Bharat Taxi App

Users can download the application in fraction of seconds in Android and iOS phones by following these simple steps

Step 1: Open Play store or App Store

Step 2: Search for Bharat Taxi and click install

Step 3: Once the app is installed, users can login simply using phone number

After setting up the app users can easily book the rides as it is booked in other app such as Ola, Uber, Rapido


