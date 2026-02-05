Google Tease Pixel 10a: Tensor G4 Chipset, Updated Design At Affordable Price, Check Features And Details Inside

US based tech giant Google is gearing to launch its most affordable Google Pixel 10 series smartphone i.e. Pixel 10a. The company has officially released the teaser of the Pixel 10a through a 15 second video. The teaser portrays the striking design changes that are on the way. The upcoming Pixel smartphone will feature a completely flat rear camera module instead of the signature camera bar which was a key element of design for the Pixel phone since Pixel 6. The 10a will come with a sleeker and minimalist design.
The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will go on pre-orders starting 18th February, and the shipments are expected to begin later this month.
A phone with more in store, in store soon.
Pre-order 2.18.26 https://t.co/iUgnoPqJsM pic.twitter.com/4YDDSMZBOn
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) February 4, 2026
Google Pixel 10a features and specifications
The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. In terms of optics, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel; the main camera is likely to be of 48MP and the secondary camera of 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front of the phone is expected to feature a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.
The phone is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is expected to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery and offer up to seven years of OS updates.
Google Pixel 10a Price
According to media reports and experts, the device is expected to arrive in two storage variants 128GB and 256GB. The experts claim that the phone will come in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour shades. While the other colour shades that are discussed online are light beige, pastel purple, and a pinkish tone.
In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to start at EUR 549, which is around Rs 58,000 for the base 128GB variant.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed