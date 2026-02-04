Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes Live On Sale: Get Introductory Bank Discounts, Easy No Cost EMI—Check Price And Features

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is now available for sale for first time in India. The company has rolled out the sale for the device today, i.e. 4th February 2026. The devices are available for sale on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. The phones were launched in India last year.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro + price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is launched in two storage variants. The first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which costs Rs.29,999 whereas the higher storage variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs. 31,999.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series EMI and Bank offer

Both the smartphone of the series is available with bank offers and easy EMI options. Users with HDFC Bank credit cards can avail cashback and discount on their purchase. The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with Rs. 2,000 bank discounts, whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro + offers Rs.3,000 bank discounts. Easy No-cost EMI options are available for both the phones of the series.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series features and specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and 15 Pro + features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.


