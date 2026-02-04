LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes Live On Sale: Get Introductory Bank Discounts, Easy No Cost EMI—Check Price And Features

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ 5G are now on sale in India from Feb 4, 2026, via Amazon and Xiaomi’s website, with prices starting at ₹29,999 and bank/EMI offers available.

Redmi Note 15 Pro sales goes live
Redmi Note 15 Pro sales goes live

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 4, 2026 14:11:03 IST

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is now available for sale for first time in India. The company has rolled out the sale for the device today, i.e. 4th February 2026. The devices are available for sale on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. The phones were launched in India last year. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro + price in India 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is launched in two storage variants. The first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which costs Rs.29,999 whereas the higher storage variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs. 31,999. 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro + offers multiple storage configurations. The base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at Rs.37,999; the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 39,999 whereas the top model offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 43,999. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro series EMI and Bank offer 

Both the smartphone of the series is available with bank offers and easy EMI options. Users with HDFC Bank credit cards can avail cashback and discount on their purchase. The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with Rs. 2,000 bank discounts, whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro + offers Rs.3,000 bank discounts. Easy No-cost EMI options are available for both the phones of the series. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro series features and specifications 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and 15 Pro + features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: redmi note 15Redmi Note 15 Pro

