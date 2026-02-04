Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon Gen 7 Chipset, Design Update—Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nothing is gearing up for launch of Phone 4a. The Nothing Phone 3a lineup was launched last year in March and experts believe that the company will follow the same timeline with the new model too, which calculates that the new phone can possibly launch in March 2026.

Nothing Phone 4a launch

The details regarding the Nothing Phone 4a series have been shared by industry suggests that the company will launch the phone in the global market in the first week of March. The lineup is expected to have two phones, Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which will succeed in the Phone 3a series.

Nothing Phone 4a features and specification

In terms of features and specifications, the reports suggest that the phone is likely to offer a bigger battery comparative to prior series. The upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 7 chipset. Design, which is a key highlight of the brand, is also likely to get an update. The smartphone will run on Nothing OS 4.

Nothing Phone 4a Price

The company has already explained about the inevitable price hike which is now becoming a pattern across the industry and the phones launched in 2026 so far have reflected the pattern. The company is entirely focused on making the Phone 4a series a success without a flagship launch plan this year.