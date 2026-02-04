LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon Gen 7 Chipset, Design Update—Check Price And Launch Date

Nothing is expected to launch the Phone 4a and 4a Pro in March 2026, bringing bigger batteries, Snapdragon 7-series chips, updated design, and Nothing OS 4, with a likely price hike over the previous 3a series.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 4, 2026 10:45:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nothing is gearing up for launch of Phone 4a. The Nothing Phone 3a lineup was launched last year in March and experts believe that the company will follow the same timeline with the new model too, which calculates that the new phone can possibly launch in March 2026. 

The company claims a big upgrade for its upcoming mid-range device this year. The leaks and media reports from industry experts are making hype of the phone before the official confirmation on launch of the device. 



Nothing Phone 4a launch 

The details regarding the Nothing Phone 4a series have been shared by industry suggests that the company will launch the phone in the global market in the first week of March. The lineup is expected to have two phones, Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which will succeed in the Phone 3a series. 

Nothing Phone 4a features and specification 

In terms of features and specifications, the reports suggest that the phone is likely to offer a bigger battery comparative to prior series. The upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 7 chipset. Design, which is a key highlight of the brand, is also likely to get an update. The smartphone will run on Nothing OS 4. 

Nothing Phone 4a Price 

The company has already explained about the inevitable price hike which is now becoming a pattern across the industry and the phones launched in 2026 so far have reflected the pattern. The company is entirely focused on making the Phone 4a series a success without a flagship launch plan this year. 

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 10:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: nothingNothing PhoneNothing Phone 4a

Tags: nothingNothing PhoneNothing Phone 4a

