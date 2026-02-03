LIVE TV
Happy Valentine’s Day: Apple Launches Offers, Discounts Across Products – Gift The Latest iPhone 17 To Your Loved Ones At Just…

Apple has rolled out the Valentine Day offer in which users can avail discounts on iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, MacBook, Apple Watch And iPads. The deals are available on Apple's official India website.

Happy Valentine Day Sale Photo: Apple
Happy Valentine Day Sale Photo: Apple

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 3, 2026 13:37:07 IST

US based smartphone giant Apple has launched Valentine Day sale in India. The company has rolled out limited time offers across its product range, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPad, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Users can avail benefits through Apple’s official India website. 

The company has introduced instant cashback through partner banks instead of direct price cuts. Users can access these offers by using eligible cards offered by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express. The cashback amount is shown instantly during the checkout, which reduces the final billing price. Apart from this, the company follows its usual standard process for delivery, store pickup, and payment. 

Discounts on iPhone 

The company has rolled out instant cashback offers on iPhone lineup during the Valentine sale. The company is offering up to Rs. 5,000 cashbacks on the iPhone 17 series. After applying for the offer, the iPhone 17 Pro price drops to Rs.1,24,900 whereas the iPhone Pro Max drops to Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone Air is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,49,900 and the base variant of iPhone 17 has reduced to Rs. 77,900 during the limited time Valentine sale. 

The older model, such as the iPhone 16 lineup, has received a cashback offer of Rs.4,000. The final prices may vary across platforms when user opt for exchange or bundled offers. 

Discount on MacBook 

MacBooks has got the maximum cashback value during the Valentine Day sale. The company is offering discounts up to Rs.10,000 cashback on select models. 

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip is listed at Rs.99,000 but after the applied offer, the price drops to Rs. 89,900. Some other MacBook Pro models also have similar cashback offers. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip comes down from Rs.1,69,900 to Rs. 1,59,900 whereas the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip effectively costs Rs.2,39,900 instead of Rs. 2,49,900. 

The company is also offering cashback discounts on other products such as Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods 4 and iPad Air models. 

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:37 PM IST
Tags: appleapple-watchhappy valentine dayiPadiPhoneMacBookvalentine day

QUICK LINKS