Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

US tech giant Apple may split its launch cycle by debuting the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max (along with its first foldable iPhone) in late 2026, while the base iPhone 18 could arrive in early 2027.

iPhone 18 series to replace dynamic island with under display Face ID
iPhone 18 series to replace dynamic island with under display Face ID

Published: February 2, 2026 13:59:21 IST

iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

The US based smartphone giant is gearing up for its new iPhone 18 series which has already been on the news from past many weeks. According to a new media report the may is likely to not follow the traditional launch schedule this time. The company is expected to prioritise  its much-awaited first foldable device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in second half of the year 2026 whereas the base model of iPhone 18 is expected to be released in the first half of 2027. 

In terms of pricing the in India the upcoming flagship series is likely to start around Rs. 84,900. However, the company has not revealed the official price yet and the final pricing depends on the storage variants. Here are details regarding the three most discussed phones of the upcoming iPhone 18 series i.e. iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

iPhone 18 features and details

The leaks and media reports suggest that the phone can feature some noticeable changes in design and hardware. The phone is expected to arrive with a punch-hole front camera replacing the current notch or Dynamic Island. The leaks circulating on the internet also suggest that the upcoming flagship may be introduced under display Face ID which will automatically enhance the screen look. 

The phone is expected to be powered by Apple A20 chipset out of the box which will enhance battery efficiency compared to the prior models of the brand. Upgradation in battery life and connectivity features are also expected. Overall, the device is likely to bring a solid upgrade for users at a slightly lower price. 

iPhone 18 Pro features and details

The higher model of the flagship series iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be the key device for the company in 2026. The media reports and industry experts believe that the phone will be launched in September 2026 following the traditional launch schedule of the global tech giant. 

The device is expected to come at a starting price point of Rs.1,34,900 similar to previous Pro models from the brand. The key highlight of the phone is its design; the company may replace the Dynamic Island on the Pro model with under-display Face ID. The reports suggest that the phone may feature a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED display which will enhance the scrolling and viewing experience. 

The device is expected to be powered by the in-house A20 Pro chipset, which makes the device faster and more efficient. The optics are also expected to get upgraded with a triple camera setup on the rear panel. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max features and details

The top end device of the upcoming flagship lineup will be the most advanced smartphone in this lineup. The starting price of the iPhone Pro Max in India is likely to be around Rs.1,49,900 making it one of the most expensive phones of the upcoming lineup. 

The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with ProMotion support and under-display Face ID. The device will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chipset and experts claims that this is designed for users who prefer professional level photography and video recording. 

Also Read: Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 1:59 PM IST
iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

