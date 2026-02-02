iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

The US based smartphone giant is gearing up for its new iPhone 18 series which has already been on the news from past many weeks. According to a new media report the may is likely to not follow the traditional launch schedule this time. The company is expected to prioritise its much-awaited first foldable device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in second half of the year 2026 whereas the base model of iPhone 18 is expected to be released in the first half of 2027.
In terms of pricing the in India the upcoming flagship series is likely to start around Rs. 84,900. However, the company has not revealed the official price yet and the final pricing depends on the storage variants. Here are details regarding the three most discussed phones of the upcoming iPhone 18 series i.e. iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
iPhone 18 features and details
The leaks and media reports suggest that the phone can feature some noticeable changes in design and hardware. The phone is expected to arrive with a punch-hole front camera replacing the current notch or Dynamic Island. The leaks circulating on the internet also suggest that the upcoming flagship may be introduced under display Face ID which will automatically enhance the screen look.
The phone is expected to be powered by Apple A20 chipset out of the box which will enhance battery efficiency compared to the prior models of the brand. Upgradation in battery life and connectivity features are also expected. Overall, the device is likely to bring a solid upgrade for users at a slightly lower price.
iPhone 18 Pro features and details
The higher model of the flagship series iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be the key device for the company in 2026. The media reports and industry experts believe that the phone will be launched in September 2026 following the traditional launch schedule of the global tech giant.
The device is expected to come at a starting price point of Rs.1,34,900 similar to previous Pro models from the brand. The key highlight of the phone is its design; the company may replace the Dynamic Island on the Pro model with under-display Face ID. The reports suggest that the phone may feature a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED display which will enhance the scrolling and viewing experience.
The device is expected to be powered by the in-house A20 Pro chipset, which makes the device faster and more efficient. The optics are also expected to get upgraded with a triple camera setup on the rear panel.
iPhone 18 Pro Max features and details
The top end device of the upcoming flagship lineup will be the most advanced smartphone in this lineup. The starting price of the iPhone Pro Max in India is likely to be around Rs.1,49,900 making it one of the most expensive phones of the upcoming lineup.
The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with ProMotion support and under-display Face ID. The device will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chipset and experts claims that this is designed for users who prefer professional level photography and video recording.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed