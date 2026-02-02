LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

Tecno Mobile is preparing to launch Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro, spotted on listings with Android 16, a MediaTek processor and 8GB RAM, and is expected to debut at MWC 2026.

Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro to launch soon, Credit: X
Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro to launch soon, Credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 2, 2026 10:52:23 IST

Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

Techno is gearing up for the launch of Tecno Camon 50 Pro and Tecno Camon 50 is likely to arrive soon. The device will succeed in Tecno Camon 40 and Tecno 40 Pro. The upcoming phones have been spotted on two listing sites, along with some of their key features and images. These listing portals indicates that the upcoming Camon 50 series may come with Android 16 out of the box and likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with an 8GB RAM 

Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro features and specifications 

According to media reports and new updated list of the Google Play supported devices, the Tecno Camon 50 and Tecno Camon 50 Pro will have model numbers CN5 and CN5c respectively. Some reports also suggest that the phones have been spotted on the Google Play Console website with the same model number.  

The phone is expected to feature a Full HD Plus resolution display, and it is likely to be powered by MediaTek MT6789 chip which is likely to be the MediaTek Helio G99. The report also mentioned that the phones will run on Android 16 and the company’s proprietary HiOS skin out of the box. 

The images shared on the listing portals portray that Tecno Camon 50 has a pinch-hole display with a flat design whereas the Camon 50 Pro has a curved-edge screen and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. 

The previous model Techno Camon 40 series is still not launched in India so, there is no clarity that the company will launch Camon 50 series in India or not. However, the devices are expected to be unveiled in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 with a planned global release at a later date. The company has not confirmed any of the details officially regarding the phone yet. 

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 10:52 AM IST
QUICK LINKS