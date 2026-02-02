Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro features and specifications

According to media reports and new updated list of the Google Play supported devices, the Tecno Camon 50 and Tecno Camon 50 Pro will have model numbers CN5 and CN5c respectively. Some reports also suggest that the phones have been spotted on the Google Play Console website with the same model number.

The images shared on the listing portals portray that Tecno Camon 50 has a pinch-hole display with a flat design whereas the Camon 50 Pro has a curved-edge screen and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera.

The previous model Techno Camon 40 series is still not launched in India so, there is no clarity that the company will launch Camon 50 series in India or not. However, the devices are expected to be unveiled in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 with a planned global release at a later date. The company has not confirmed any of the details officially regarding the phone yet.


