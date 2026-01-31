LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme 16 5G in Vietnam, featuring a 7,000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display and 60W fast charging.

Realme 16 5G launched, credit: X
Realme 16 5G launched, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 31, 2026 17:58:46 IST

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has launched a new phone expanding its portfolio, the Realme 16 5G. The device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The company has already launched the 16 Pro series in India whereas the new model has been rolled out in Vietnam. The phone looks like an iPhone Air having a thickness of just 8.1mm with a horizontal dual camera setup on the rear panel. 

Realme 16 5G features and specification 

The newly launched device features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 4,200nits, additionally the display is protected by DT Star D+.  

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 16. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a dual camera setup offering a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front panel of the phone offers a 50MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. 

The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery which is supported by 60W wired fast charging. In terms of connectivity the company offers dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C 

Key Specifications

Feature 

Specification 

Display 

6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 

Processor 

MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo 

Battery & Charging 

7000mAh with 60W fast charging 

Storage & RAM 

Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage 

Rear Camera 

50MP (Main) + 2MP (Depth/Macro) 

Front Camera 

50MP Selfie Camera 

Operating System 

Android 16 

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: realmeRealme 16Realme 16 5G

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

QUICK LINKS