Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Launches New F70 Series In India For Content Creators On A Budget—Check Launch Date, Pricing, And Details

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy F70 series in India, focused on young creators and camera-first features, with mid-range pricing under Rs.30,000 and the first model set to launch in February.

Samsung Galaxy F70 series debut in India
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 31, 2026 11:32:52 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new smartphone lineup in India. The company has named the lineup Galaxy F70 series aimed at young users and content enthusiasts. The company revealed the news and stated that the new series is built around the idea that the smartphone camera has become a key tool for self-expression. 

Samsung Galaxy F70 Key feature

As per the company, the young generation relies heavily on photos and videos, and stories to communicate. Social media are no longer just casual update they have become a way to communicate online. Samsung claims it has put the camera at the centre of the Galaxy F70. 

The newly revealed series is developed for content creators. The company claims that the device combines solid hardware with a new AI-based camera feature which helps users capture better-looking photos and videos without much effort. 

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pricing and launch

The company has positioned the Galaxy F70 lineup in the mid-range affordable segment. In terms of pricing, it is expected that the cost of phones will be under Rs.30,000. Samsung has also shared the first device from the new series which will be launched in February and will fall into entry level budget segment around Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000. 

The company has not revealed any specific details or specifications yet. The company believes that the new series is designed to meet the pace and habits of young users who are content enthusiasts. Camera sensors are likely to be the core of the phone. 

The Galaxy F series has traditionally aimed at offering competitive features at affordable pricing; the F70 series also signals to follow the same approach along with placing extra attention on photo and video quality. 

With the launch of a new series, the company is also refreshing its portfolio for users searching for new options in the mid-range segment. More details regarding the first phone from the new lineup including specification, availability, and price is not shared yet. 

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 11:32 AM IST
