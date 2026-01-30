LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Realme has launched the P4 Power 5G in India with a 10,001mAh battery, 144Hz display and Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, starting at Rs.25,999.

realme p4 power launched, credit: X
realme p4 power launched, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 30, 2026 13:19:55 IST

Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is expanding its P-series portfolio in India. The company has launched Realme P4 Power 5G on Thursday, i.e. 29th January 2026. The newly launched smartphone’s key highlight is its massive battery life, and a high refresh rate of display. 

Realme P4 Power features and specs 

Display: The device features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display panel supports HDR10+ content and has a peak brightness of up to 6,500nits. The company claims to deliver one billion colours over display 

Processor: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset which is built on a 4nm manufacturing process. The device consists of a HyperVision+ AI chip which is developed to improve visual output and deliver smoother frame rates during gameplay and video streaming. The company also offers a large AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system on the phone. 

OS: In terms of software, the device runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0. Realme. The company has promised three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and it is supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera sensor.  

The front of the device features a 16MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling. All the camera supports video recording with 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. 

Battery: The device is packed with an outstanding massive battery of 10,001 mAh buildup of silicon carbon Titan Battery. The company claims that the battery can deliver up to 32 hours of video playback and around 933 hours of standby time on a single charge. The battery is supported by 80W wired charging support and 27W wired reverse charging support. 

Other than this the company offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water 

Realme P4 Power 5G price in India 

The device has been priced starting at Rs.25,999 for 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 8GB RAM and 256 GB option costs Rs.27,999. The top-end storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs.30,999 

The sale of phones will begin on 5th February through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device is launched in three colour options, i.e., TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransView design language. 

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

