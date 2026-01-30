Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is expanding its P-series portfolio in India. The company has launched Realme P4 Power 5G on Thursday, i.e. 29th January 2026. The newly launched smartphone’s key highlight is its massive battery life, and a high refresh rate of display.
Realme P4 Power features and specs
Display: The device features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display panel supports HDR10+ content and has a peak brightness of up to 6,500nits. The company claims to deliver one billion colours over display
Processor: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset which is built on a 4nm manufacturing process. The device consists of a HyperVision+ AI chip which is developed to improve visual output and deliver smoother frame rates during gameplay and video streaming. The company also offers a large AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system on the phone.
OS: In terms of software, the device runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0. Realme. The company has promised three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates
Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and it is supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera sensor.
The front of the device features a 16MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling. All the camera supports video recording with 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.
Battery: The device is packed with an outstanding massive battery of 10,001 mAh buildup of silicon carbon Titan Battery. The company claims that the battery can deliver up to 32 hours of video playback and around 933 hours of standby time on a single charge. The battery is supported by 80W wired charging support and 27W wired reverse charging support.
Other than this the company offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water
Realme P4 Power 5G price in India
The device has been priced starting at Rs.25,999 for 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 8GB RAM and 256 GB option costs Rs.27,999. The top-end storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs.30,999
The sale of phones will begin on 5th February through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device is launched in three colour options, i.e., TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransView design language.
Also Read: Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed