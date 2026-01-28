LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

Oppo has teased a new K-series smartphone for India, widely expected to be the Oppo K15 lineup, with a Flipkart microsite now live but launch date, price, and specs yet to be announced.

Oppo K15 to launch soon in India, credit: X
Oppo K15 to launch soon in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 28, 2026 14:40:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

Leading Chinese tech brand Oppo has teased the new upcoming K series smartphone which is likely to launch in Indian soon. According to media reports and leaks, the device will be the successor of last year’s Oppo K13. The company announced the news on 28th January, but it has not confirmed the exact model’s name and launch date. 

According to experts who track industry closely claims that the upcoming smartphone is a part of the Oppo K15 series which calculates that Oppo may have two devices K15 and the budget-friendly K15x. 

The company has just put up a dedicated page for new K series on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The microsite also reveals some of the design highlights of the upcoming device such as users will get a dual camera setup in a pill-shaped module, along with an LED flash. The device got a back and flat sides which is in trend these days for mid-range phones in India. 

What to expect from the upcoming phone 

The company has not yet officially dropped the name of upcoming device yet but experts are claiming it to be the K 15 series lineup. The next lineup after the K13 series, which was launched in 2025. 

If the company repeats its usual strategy, then there will be only one more phone at a different price. Chipset, Battery life, and fast charging will be the same thing that made the previous phones of K series stand out in the market. 

The Oppo K13 5G was launched in India in April 2025, starting at Rs.17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version. The previous model spots a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. 

The budget-friendly Oppo K13x 5G was launched in June 2025 at price point of Rs.11,999 with an LCD display of 6.67-inch featuring 120Hz of refresh rate and peak brightness of 1000nits. 

The newly launched teaser and microsite on Flipkart page is live and it suggests that Oppo K15 series is about to launch any day in India. However, the company has not announced the launch date, price, and specification of the device yet. 

Also Read: iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 2:40 PM IST
oppo, oppo k 15 price, oppo k 15 series, oppo k series, oppo k15

QUICK LINKS