iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

The Chinese tech company iQOO has finally announced the date for launch of iQOO 15 R launch after weeks of tips and leaks. The company will officially launch the phone on 24th February. This is going to be the first Ultra phone of the company. This portrays that the device is going to all-in on high-end gaming and top-tier hardware.
Big on power, built for the perfect fit.
The iQOO 15R is stepping in with flagship confidence that feels right from the first glance.
Bold in presence, refined in design, and built to slot effortlessly into your everyday without compromise.
It’s not just about arriving.
It’s… pic.twitter.com/YIKFtGMQSs
— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 27, 2026
iQOO 15R design
The company is calling the device “Future Capsule” design, complete with flashy “Energy Blade” lighting. The look of the phone is sharp, minimal, and futuristic, which makes the phone a style statement as well. The company has used a fiber texture that makes a hexagonal honeycomb pattern. The upcoming phone also has a hidden air intake for cooling the device which helps the phone run smoothly during intense gameplay sessions.
iQOO 15R features and specifications
As per reports and leaks the phone is expected to feature a flat 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung panel which gives user a crisp visual and buttery-smooth refresh rate without affecting the battery too much
The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The phone is likely to run on Android OS, and it will be accompanied by their own Q3 gaming chip which results in smoother gameplay and faster response times.
In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering 50MP of primary sensor, 50MP of an ultra-wide angle, and 50MP of 3X telephoto lens. The front side of the device features a 32MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling.
In terms of storage, the device offers up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for quick phone unlock and advanced cooling system that keeps the device cool under pressure.
The device is backed with a massive 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. Other than these, users get coaxial symmetrical dual speakers and a dual axis vibration for a better gaming experience.
