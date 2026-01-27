iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

The Chinese tech company iQOO has finally announced the date for launch of iQOO 15 R launch after weeks of tips and leaks. The company will officially launch the phone on 24th February. This is going to be the first Ultra phone of the company. This portrays that the device is going to all-in on high-end gaming and top-tier hardware.

Big on power, built for the perfect fit.

The iQOO 15R is stepping in with flagship confidence that feels right from the first glance.

Bold in presence, refined in design, and built to slot effortlessly into your everyday without compromise.

It’s not just about arriving.

It’s… pic.twitter.com/YIKFtGMQSs

— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 27, 2026