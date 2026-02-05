Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

A new wired platform is being viral on internet. The platform has turned out to be the usual concept of artificial intelligence. Instead of humans using AI to get things done, AI agents are now hiring humans to do real world tasks.

The platform is known as RentAHuman, it was launched by a crypto engineer at UMA Protocol, Alexander Liteplo, the website is based on a simple idea but it sounds strange; if an AI agent needs something done in the physical world, it can ‘hire’ a human to perform the task.

RentAHuman functions like a marketplace where humans can sign up and browse available tasks, set their own rates, and choose jobs based on their locations and what they are comfortable doing. The website called itself a “meatplace”, making humans the physical layer supporting digital agents.

The prices of tasks vary from a few dollars to around $69. The website claims that more than 81,000 humans had signed up to take jobs compared to just 81 AI agents actually using the platform. That imbalance says a lot about where curiosity currently lies.

The website was reportedly developed using ‘vibe coding’ with multiple AI agents on Claude working in loops until the code was complete. It’s AI helping build a system where AI can then hire humans, which adds another layer to the strangeness.

Liteplo has stated that the platform will not launch its own cryptocurrency desipte of being a crypto enthusiast and engineer. He further explained on a podcast that issuing a token would be stressful and could put the user’s money on risk, which is a notable decision in a space where tokens are often the default.

The platform is a part of a growing wave of AI-first experiments on the internet. In recent times, platforms designed majorly for AI users rather than humans have started popping up; some of these AI platforms quickly run into security and privacy problems. RentAHuman appears more polished, but it still raises uncomfortable questions.

Currently, RentAHuman feels more like a provocation than a mass-market product, but it offers a glimpse into a future where AI doesn’t just help humans work, it also manages them.