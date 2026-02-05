Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese tech company Vivo has officially announced the launch of Vivo V70 in India. The company has confirmed that Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in the third week of February on 19th February 2026. The company has also confirmed that the users can buy the devices using two e-commerce platforms other than the company’s official online store.
Vivo V70 series features and specifications
Display and Processor: The phones are expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of support of 120Hz. The display is likely to provide a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset whereas the Vivo V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.
Camera: In terms of optics, the series is likely to offer a triple camera setup having a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation powered by a Zeiss processor, 50MP telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera sensor of 50MP. On the front the phones offer a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.
Battery: The device is packed with a 6500mAh battery with a 90W wired fast charging support. The company claims that both the devices of the series have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.
Colour options: Media reports claim that the Vivo V70 Elite is likely to be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour shades whereas the standard Vivo V70 is expected to arrive in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour shades.
Vivo V70 series launch date and price
The phones of Vivo 70 series will be launched in India on 19th February at 12 PM IST. According to media reports, these phones are expected to be priced under Rs.50,000, positioning the device into a mid-range segment.
Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo V70 series would be launched under Rs.55,000.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed