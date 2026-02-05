Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese tech company Vivo has officially announced the launch of Vivo V70 in India. The company has confirmed that Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in the third week of February on 19th February 2026. The company has also confirmed that the users can buy the devices using two e-commerce platforms other than the company’s official online store.

Vivo V70 series features and specifications

Display and Processor: The phones are expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of support of 120Hz. The display is likely to provide a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset whereas the Vivo V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Battery: The device is packed with a 6500mAh battery with a 90W wired fast charging support. The company claims that both the devices of the series have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

Colour options: Media reports claim that the Vivo V70 Elite is likely to be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour shades whereas the standard Vivo V70 is expected to arrive in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour shades.

Vivo V70 series launch date and price

The phones of Vivo 70 series will be launched in India on 19th February at 12 PM IST. According to media reports, these phones are expected to be priced under Rs.50,000, positioning the device into a mid-range segment.

Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo V70 series would be launched under Rs.55,000. Also Read: Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

