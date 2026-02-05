LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Technology > Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Vivo has officiallty confirmed that it is launching the Vivo V70 series on 19th Febraury 2026. The phone has high peak brightness of 5,000nits and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Vivo V70 to launch on Febraury 19
Vivo V70 to launch on Febraury 19

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 5, 2026 16:05:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese tech company Vivo has officially announced the launch of Vivo V70 in India. The company has confirmed that Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in the third week of February on 19th February 2026. The company has also confirmed that the users can buy the devices using two e-commerce platforms other than the company’s official online store. 

Vivo V70 series features and specifications 

Display and Processor: The phones are expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of support of 120Hz. The display is likely to provide a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset whereas the Vivo V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the series is likely to offer a triple camera setup having a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation powered by a Zeiss processor, 50MP telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera sensor of 50MP. On the front the phones offer a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

You Might Be Interested In

Battery: The device is packed with a 6500mAh battery with a 90W wired fast charging support. The company claims that both the devices of the series have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Colour options: Media reports claim that the Vivo V70 Elite is likely to be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour shades whereas the standard Vivo V70 is expected to arrive in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour shades. 

Vivo V70 series launch date and price 

The phones of Vivo 70 series will be launched in India on 19th February at 12 PM IST. According to media reports, these phones are expected to be priced under Rs.50,000, positioning the device into a mid-range segment. 

Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo V70 series would be launched under Rs.55,000. 

Also Read: Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: vivovivo v70vivo v70 elite

RELATED News

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Republic Day 2026: Delhi police All Set To Use AI Enabled Smart Glasses For Enhance Security On Big Day

Bookysta App: Empowering India’s Sports Lovers with One-Tap Venue Booking

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date
Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date
Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date
Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS