Jitendra Vaswani’s AffiliateBooster.com Transforms into Affiliate Marketers’ Essential News Source

Jitendra Vaswani Steers His Popular Platform Away From WordPress Tools and Into Full-Time Affiliate Marketing Journalism

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16: Affiliate marketers hunting for a single, no-nonsense place to track what is happening across their industry now have a clear answer. Jitendra Vaswani, the SEO expert in India and digital entrepreneur behind AffiliateBooster.com, has completed a ground-up overhaul of the platform. What was once a destination for downloading WordPress conversion blocks is now a living, breathing news publication covering every corner of the affiliate marketing world — from network shake-ups and program launches to compliance headaches and traffic source shifts.

The move did not happen on a whim. Vaswani spent over a decade in the trenches of affiliate marketing, running campaigns, building niche sites, and advising brands through his agency DigiExe and Bloggersideas.com. During that stretch, he kept encountering the same frustration voiced by peers, clients, and followers. There was no single, trustworthy outlet that broke affiliate marketing news quickly and explained what it actually meant for the people doing the work. Blog posts were scattered. Forums were noisy. Newsletters were slow. The gap was wide open.

So in late 2025, Vaswani pulled the trigger. He sold the original AffiliateBooster WordPress plugin business to entrepreneur Mike Filsaime who relaunched those tools under the AffiliatePages brand and poured his resources into building an editorial operation from the ground up.

What the New AffiliateBooster.com Actually Looks Like

Walk onto the site today, and it feels nothing like the old tool shop layout. The homepage leads with breaking stories. Categories are split into practical buckets: program reviews, strategy breakdowns, niche deep dives, compliance alerts, tool roundups, and long-form interviews with affiliate managers and top-earning marketers.

The publishing cadence is aggressive. Daily news hits cover time-sensitive developments — think algorithm tweaks, network policy changes, or sudden program closures that could slash someone’s income overnight. Weekly strategy pieces zoom in on what is working right now across specific traffic channels and verticals. Monthly reports pull together data-driven snapshots of the broader market. Each quarter, the editorial team publishes forward-looking trend predictions to help readers position campaigns before the crowd catches on.

That mix matters because the affiliate marketing sector is no longer short-term. Industry estimates peg its global value north of $17 billion in 2025, with projections pushing past $20 billion by the end of 2026. When that much money is moving, the difference between hearing about a program change on Monday versus Friday can be worth thousands of dollars to a single publisher.

Straight Talk Over Hype — That’s the Editorial Promise

Vaswani is not shy about where he stands on editorial tone. “I have watched too many sites dress up mediocre programs in glowing reviews because they want the commission check,” he said during the platform’s relaunch. “We are going the other way. If a program has bad payment terms or shady tracking, we will say it plainly. Readers deserve to know before they waste three months building traffic to a dead end.”

That bluntness is rooted in personal experience. Vaswani started his digital marketing journey back in 2012, working an entry-level SEO role at a startup for modest pay. He left the safety net of a salary in 2014 to go all in on affiliate marketing after attending trade shows across Asia and North America that opened his eyes to the scale of the opportunity.

The years that followed included plenty of wins, he went on to found DigiExe, acquire more than 35 niche websites, and launch the popular BloggersIdeas publication — but also real setbacks that taught him how brutal bad information can be.

That scar tissue now shapes the editorial standards at AffiliateBooster.com. Every major story gets a second set of eyes. Strategy recommendations are tested against live campaigns before they hit publish. And when the data does not support a popular opinion, the team says so.

Why This Pivot Matters Beyond One Website

The transformation of AffiliateBooster.com signals something larger about where the affiliate marketing industry is headed. As the space matures and attracts more institutional capital, demand for professional-grade journalism covering it will only grow. Marketers managing real revenue streams cannot afford to rely on hearsay and Twitter threads. They need reporting that is fast, verified, and editorially independent.

Whether Vaswani’s platform becomes the definitive source for that coverage will depend on execution over the coming months and years. But the foundation — a decade-plus of hands-on credibility, a clear editorial philosophy, and an audience that has been asking for exactly this — is already in place.

Affiliate marketers who want to see the new platform in action can visit AffiliateBooster.com, subscribe to the daily newsletter, and start building their information edge today.

About AffiliateBooster.com

AffiliateBooster.com is an affiliate marketing news publication founded by Jitendra Vaswani. The platform delivers daily breaking news, strategy deep dives, honest program reviews, and expert interviews designed to help affiliate marketers at every experience level make sharper decisions and grow sustainable businesses. Originally launched as a WordPress tools provider, the site completed its transformation into a dedicated news outlet in late 2025.

