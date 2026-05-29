OpenAI Researcher To AI Billionaire: Dario Amodei’s Journey To Anthropic’s $965 Billion Valuation

Who is Dario Amodei? For anyone who follows the artificial intelligence industry closely, Dario Amodei is hardly a new name. The Anthropic CEO has spent years shaping the direction of modern AI, first as one of OpenAI’s top researchers and later as the co-founder of one of Silicon Valley’s fastest-growing startups. But the spotlight on Amodei has flared back up. Following a substantial $65 billion of new funding, Anthropic has achieved a staggering $965 billion valuation and surpassed OpenAI in privately owned AI. The advancement has served to solidify Anthropic’s presence in the ongoing, highly competitive Silicon Valley AI race.

And it’s a defining moment for the man who runs the company. Amodei is best known as a lead researcher behind OpenAI’s GPT-2 and GPT-3. Today, he leads one of the world’s most watched technology companies at a time when investors are pouring billions into AI.

Meet Dario Amodei, the brains behind Anthropic

Amodei did not embark on his career with the goal of building a technology empire, as many Silicon Valley founders do. He comes from a science and research background.

This man, who would eventually become such a revolutionary pioneer of artificial intelligence, was born in San Francisco in 1983. He grew up in a home in which art and knowledge played crucial parts of everyday life. His father made leather items, and his mother worked in a library. Long before artificial intelligence captured the attention of the entire world, Amodei was developing an interest in how complex systems work.

Forbes estimates his net worth today at around $7 billion, a testament to the phenomenal rise of Anthropic and the growing appetite among investors for AI companies.

From Physics Student To AI Pioneer

Amodei looks more like a scientist than a businessman given his background.

Amodei attended Lowell High School in San Francisco. He was an undergraduate at Caltech and received his undergraduate degree in physics from Stanford University. He obtained a Ph.D. in biophysics from Princeton University and worked as a postdoc fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Amodei’s rigorous scientific background was a great asset for him. When AI moved from research labs into the mainstream of business, Amodei was one of the researchers moving the technology forward.

Career Path: Google, Baidu, and the Way to Open AI

Before founding his company, Amodei gained valuable experience at some of the world’s leading technology firms.

He began his career as a software engineer before joining Baidu. He moved later to Google, where he was a senior research scientist on the Google Brain team.

His work was in deep learning, neural networks and AI safety, areas that would go on to be core to Anthropic’s philosophy and product development.

The Years of Open AI

Before that, in 2016, Amodei joined OpenAI as the company’s AI Safety Team Lead.

In the following years, he quickly advanced to vice president of research and became a key contributor to the research and development of GPT-2 and GPT-3. He was also a co-inventor of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, the process on which modern AI chatbots such as ChatGPT operate.

Why Did Dario Amodei Exit OpenAI?

Amodei departed OpenAI in 2021, along with a handful of other senior colleagues, including his sister Daniela Amodei. The group had different views on the future of AI development and went on to found Anthropic.

From day one, Anthropic has committed itself to AI safety, transparency, and the responsible development of advanced AI systems.

Today Daniela is Anthropic’s president, and Dario is in charge of the company’s strategy, research and long-term vision.

Anthropic’s Advantage Over OpenAI

Anthropic closed its latest funding round at a valuation of $965 billion, higher than the reported valuation of OpenAI at $852 billion after its fundraising in March.

The rapid adoption of Claude, particularly Claude Code, the company’s AI-powered coding assistant, has fuelled much of that momentum.

Anthropic recently reported an annualised revenue run rate of $47 billion, sharply up from about $30 billion earlier this year and about $10 billion a year ago. Strategic partnerships with Alphabet and Amazon have also cemented its position in the rapidly expanding AI market.

Also Read: Anthropic Beats OpenAI With $965 Billion Valuation To Become World’s Most Valuable AI Startup — Can Claude Challenge ChatGPT’s Dominance?

What’s Next For Dario Amodei And Anthropic?

Amodei’s career mirrors the rapid pace of the AI industry itself. He helped build some of OpenAI’s most important technologies — and then went a different way, building a company that now competes at the very top of the field.

With Anthropic now nearing a valuation of $1tn and a clear hunger for AI services to be showing no signs of waning, all eyes will be on how Amodei continues to manage Anthropic’s growth.