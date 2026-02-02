LIVE TV
Home > Business > Oracle Layoffs Rewind: From Sudden Zoom Cuts To A New Wave Of 30,000 Jobs Looming

Oracle Layoffs Rewind: From Sudden Zoom Cuts To A New Wave Of 30,000 Jobs Looming

Oracle’s Zoom layoffs Throwback comes into limelight, reveal the human cost of rapid AI expansion. With 20,000–30,000 jobs at risk, employees and investors face uncertainty as Big Tech balances ambition and workforce disruption.

Oracle Layoffs
Oracle Layoffs

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 2, 2026 14:47:00 IST

Oracle Layoffs Rewind: From Sudden Zoom Cuts To A New Wave Of 30,000 Jobs Looming

Oracle Layoffs: Laid Off in 20 Minutes- When Careers End at the Click of a Button, Zoom Call That Changed Everything

The recent Oracle layoffs expose an uncomfortable truth about the tech industry: it’s not just job cuts that hurt, but the way they are carried out. What employees expected to be a routine “project update” Zoom call abruptly became a career-ending moment. In less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee, managers and HR delivered vague “business reasons,” stressed that performance wasn’t the issue, and revoked system access. The call ended. So did years of professional continuity.

The human fallout has been deeply painful. Some employees lost RSUs that were just weeks away from vesting, while others faced the crushing task of explaining sudden unemployment to parents and families who depend on them. Accounts from those affected reveal a consistent pattern, cold, abrupt, and impersonal, where years of service were reduced to a few disconnected minutes on a screen.

How Did Oracle Layoffs Effect The Company?

The layoffs impacted Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure division, spanning engineering, AI/ML, data centers, software development, and support teams across India and the United States. In India alone, nearly 10% of the workforce may have been affected, despite Oracle reporting revenue growth in FY24.

The irony is striking. Oracle continues to pour billions into artificial intelligence and data-center expansion, announcing future-facing partnerships even as employees log off for the last time.

The contrast highlights a growing tension in Big Tech: long-term ambition versus short-term human cost. Layoffs may sometimes be unavoidable, but the manner of execution is always a choice. Surprise Zoom firings don’t just reduce headcount, they erode trust, morale, and reputation. An industry built on innovation should not treat its workforce as disposable, because efficiency achieved without dignity is never sustainable.

Oracle’s Layoff Shock, Again: Is a 30,000-Job Cut the Cost of an AI Dream?

Oracle faces a critical moment that will determine its future path. The tech giant, which had already reduced its workforce by 10,000 employees, is now planning to lay off between 20,000 and 30,000 more as financial pressure mounts from its $156 billion AI data-center project. The challenge is even greater this time: US banks have scaled back lending, borrowing costs have doubled since September, and market funding has become increasingly scarce.

Why Is Oracle Laying off Its People? 

To restore financial stability, Oracle is considering employee terminations that could save between $8 billion and $10 billion. The company may also sell parts of its business, including Cerner, which it acquired for $28.3 billion. Although Oracle has raised $58 billion for facilities in Texas, Wisconsin, and New Mexico, this amount barely makes a dent in the total funding required. Asian financial institutions are stepping in to provide loans, but at significantly higher costs.

The pressing questions now are who might be next and how often such cuts will occur. Employees and investors alike are watching closely, trying to determine whether this disruption is temporary or the beginning of a recurring pattern as Big Tech races toward an AI-driven future.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 2:47 PM IST
Tags: AI data center expansionAI investment layoffsBig Tech job cutsCerner saleemployee terminationsOracle financial crisisOracle LayoffsOracle workforce reductionOracle Zoom layoffstech industry layoffs

Oracle Layoffs Rewind: From Sudden Zoom Cuts To A New Wave Of 30,000 Jobs Looming

QUICK LINKS