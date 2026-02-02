Oracle Layoffs Send Shockwaves Through Corporate World: Up To 30,000 Jobs At Risk Amid AI Expansion Crunch

Oracle Considers Massive Job Cuts And Lay Off: Could 30,000 Jobs Be on the Chopping Block?

Oracle plans to transform the technology industry through its unexpected decision to eliminate between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs while considering the sale of its business assets. The American banking sector has stopped providing funds for Oracle’s planned AI data-center project, forcing the company to find emergency solutions.

The layoffs will enable the company to release between $8 billion and $10 billion in cash flow. The technology company also plans to sell its Cerner healthcare division, which has a market value of $28.3 billion. The tech industry may experience a domino effect, leaving you either surprised, anxious, or ready to watch how it unfolds.

Oracle Faces Financing Headwinds as Borrowing Costs Soar

Oracle’s $156 billion plan to expand artificial intelligence data centers is currently facing major financial difficulties. The US banking sector has reduced its lending activities, and the cost of borrowing has increased twofold since September, which has caused business transactions to stop and left private companies without assistance. Can Oracle sustain its ambitious plans for artificial intelligence development?

The technology company has secured $58 billion for its facility projects, which include locations in Texas, Wisconsin, and New Mexico. Asian banks enter the market to provide loans at high interest rates, yet the United States continues to experience a shortage of operational capacity.

What are the next steps for our organization? Will Oracle resolve its funding crisis to continue its operations, or are we observing the beginning of a significant transformation within the technology industry? Oracle has become the focus for investors, clients, and technology experts because the artificial intelligence developments at the company have entered an exciting new phase.

Oracle’s Workforce Shake-Up: Biggest Layoffs on the Horizon?

Oracle is facing its largest workforce reduction in several years, needing to eliminate between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs. The tech giant eliminated 10,000 jobs during its $16 billion business restructuring last year. The company has conducted multiple staff reductions since acquiring Cerner, its healthcare software division, including layoffs in 2023 that affected employees working on a Veterans Affairs contract. Employees and investors are asking which employees will be affected and to what extent the consequences will reach. The tech industry may experience major disruptions due to Oracle’s ability to retain essential staff. The first stage of the shockwave has already begun, but its full impact remains to be seen.

