Rupee vs Dollar: RBI Steps In to Boost Indian Currency; Budget Signals And Global Trends Hold the Key- Is Stability Finally In Sight?

Rupee vs Dollar: RBI Steps In to Boost Indian Currency; Budget Signals And Global Trends Hold the Key- Is Stability Finally In Sight?

The rupee rebounds after RBI intervention as markets reopen post-Budget. Higher borrowing, fiscal discipline, and global dollar trends now guide the currency’s next move. Recovery or pause remains the key question.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 2, 2026 11:38:22 IST

Rupee Gains Against Dollar: RBI Intervention, Budget Cues, and Global Dollar Trends Shape the Currency’s Next Move

The Indian rupee staged a smart comeback on February 2, climbing over 40 paise against the US dollar after what traders believe was a timely RBI intervention. The central bank intervened when the currency appeared unstable to restore economic stability. The current situation will determine whether this marks the beginning of a permanent recovery or serves as a temporary pause after recent market fluctuations. The rupee’s upcoming movement requires close observation, as three factors, budget signals, global dollar strength, and RBI actions, are currently at play.

Stock Market Reopens After Budget Weekend

The forex market resumed operations after a two-day holiday break, with traders closely analysing the Union Budget presented on February 1. The government’s announcement on borrowing requirements quickly reached currency desks, raising questions about growth while also putting pressure on the Indian rupee.

Returning traders remained cautious, watching how government spending, policy direction, and market reactions would unfold. The Budget weekend may be over, but its impact is only beginning to ripple through the forex market.

Higher Borrowing, Stable Deficit: What the Government’s Fiscal Math Signals

  • Gross Borrowing (FY27): ₹17.2 lakh crore, about 17% higher than the current fiscal year’s ₹14.61 lakh crore.
  • Fiscal Deficit Target: Pegged at 4.3% of GDP.
  • Debt-to-GDP Ratio: Expected to ease to 55.6%, supporting fiscal credibility and policy discipline.
