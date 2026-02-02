Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Prices After Historic Plunge; Are You Ready to Shine?
The precious metals market experienced extreme price changes throughout Monday. Gold and silver saw their largest single-day price drop in more than ten years, though this should not cause immediate worry. Spot gold recovered almost 1% after declining 4%, while silver reached $84.14 after rebounding 8% from a temporary 12% drop. Over the past year, both have soared to record highs. Are you holding gold or silver; or thinking of buying now?
Investors should watch the market closely, as geopolitical tensions, currency concerns, and Federal Reserve actions are driving current fluctuations.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx- Metal Takes a Breather, Decline Extend
By 9:45 AM, Gold and silver futures continued their downward trend for a third consecutive session on February 2, as traders sold holdings following last month’s exceptional price surge. MCX Silver fell Rs 26,273 (9%) to Rs 2,65,652/kg, while April gold dropped Rs 4,592 (3%) to Rs 1,47,753/10g.
Globally, spot gold declined 1.5% to $4,793.97/oz, while silver rose 1.6% to $85.98/oz, still far below its all-time high. A stronger US dollar added pressure, as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve reducing its balance sheet. Are you holding, buying, or waiting? The market demands attention, it affects your financial resources.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24 Carat Gold Price
|22K Carat Gold Price
|18K Carat Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹15,218
|₹13,950
|₹12,000
|Mumbai
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
|Delhi
|₹15,168
|₹13,905
|₹11,380
|Kolkata
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
|Bangalore
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
|Hyderabad
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
|Kerala
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
|Pune
|₹15,153
|₹13,890
|₹11,365
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|1kg Silver
|Chennai
|₹3,00,000
|Mumbai
|₹3,00,000
|Delhi
|₹3,00,000
|Kolkata
|₹3,00,000
|Bangalore
|₹3,00,000
|Hyderabad
|₹3,00,000
|Kerala
|₹3,00,000
|Pune
|₹3,00,000
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
|Country
|Gold Price (10 grams 24 Karat)
|Converted to Indian Rupees Approx.
|Bangladesh
|2,04,848 Taka
|1,53,950 Rupees
|Pakistan
|4,91,137 Rupees
|1,61,315 Rupees
|Dubai (UAE)
|5,895 Dirhams
|1,36,600 Rupees
|USA
|1,605 US Dollars
|1,47,110 Rupees
|Canada
|2,380 Canadian Dollars
|1,60,100 Rupees
|Ireland
|1,388 Euros
|1,28,280 Rupees
