Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and silver prices after historic plunge, with MCX futures showing mixed trends. Check Out City-wise 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 1kg silver rates updated. Also see Global 24K gold prices converted to INR.

Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 2, 2026 10:14:46 IST

Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Prices After Historic Plunge; Are You Ready to Shine?

The precious metals market experienced extreme price changes throughout Monday. Gold and silver saw their largest single-day price drop in more than ten years, though this should not cause immediate worry. Spot gold recovered almost 1% after declining 4%, while silver reached $84.14 after rebounding 8% from a temporary 12% drop. Over the past year, both have soared to record highs. Are you holding gold or silver; or thinking of buying now?

Investors should watch the market closely, as geopolitical tensions, currency concerns, and Federal Reserve actions are driving current fluctuations.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx- Metal Takes a Breather, Decline Extend

By 9:45 AM, Gold and silver futures continued their downward trend for a third consecutive session on February 2, as traders sold holdings following last month’s exceptional price surge. MCX Silver fell Rs 26,273 (9%) to Rs 2,65,652/kg, while April gold dropped Rs 4,592 (3%) to Rs 1,47,753/10g.

Globally, spot gold declined 1.5% to $4,793.97/oz, while silver rose 1.6% to $85.98/oz, still far below its all-time high. A stronger US dollar added pressure, as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve reducing its balance sheet. Are you holding, buying, or waiting? The market demands attention, it affects your financial resources.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price
Chennai ₹15,218 ₹13,950 ₹12,000
Mumbai ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Delhi ₹15,168 ₹13,905 ₹11,380
Kolkata ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Bangalore ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Hyderabad ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Kerala ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Pune ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City 1kg Silver
Chennai ₹3,00,000
Mumbai ₹3,00,000
Delhi ₹3,00,000
Kolkata ₹3,00,000
Bangalore ₹3,00,000
Hyderabad ₹3,00,000
Kerala ₹3,00,000
Pune ₹3,00,000

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Gold Price (10 grams 24 Karat) Converted to Indian Rupees Approx.
Bangladesh 2,04,848 Taka 1,53,950 Rupees
Pakistan 4,91,137 Rupees 1,61,315 Rupees
Dubai (UAE) 5,895 Dirhams 1,36,600 Rupees
USA 1,605 US Dollars 1,47,110 Rupees
Canada 2,380 Canadian Dollars 1,60,100 Rupees
Ireland 1,388 Euros 1,28,280 Rupees

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Gold And Silver Prices After Historic Plunge: MCX, City-Wise Rates And Global 24K Gold Comparison In INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

