Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Gabion Technologies, MOIL, Hero MotoCorp, BSE, Hyundai Motor India, Tourism Finance Corporation, REC, Hannah Joseph Hospital, ITC in Focus

The stock market on Dalal Street began its trading day with caution as investors analyzed the Union Budget 2026. The GIFT Nifty futures showed a weak market opening, trading at 24,873, only 20 points above its previous day’s closing at 7:07 AM. The initial trading activity indicates that traders are returning to the market, but doubts remain about how the Budget will affect their positions.

The Asian markets showed mixed results across the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 0.13%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell more than 2.5%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.57%. Investors remained cautious, awaiting China’s upcoming factory activity data, which limited their risk appetite.

Wall Street in the United States faced challenges on Friday as technology stocks experienced selling pressure. The S&P 500 declined 0.43%, the Nasdaq fell 0.94%, and the Dow Jones dropped 0.36%. The market is expected to experience a slow and vigilant trading period due to mixed global signals and ongoing concerns about the Budget.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto Stocks

Companies: Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Ashok Leyland

Focus: Reporting January 2026 monthly sales numbers

Hero MotoCorp (January YoY): Total sales up 26% to 5.57 lakh units vs 4.42 lakh units Domestic sales up 26.1% to 5.20 lakh units vs 4.12 lakh units Exports up 23.5% to 37,663 units vs 30,495 units



Semiconductor & EMS Stocks

Companies: Kaynes Technology, Syrma SGS, Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, PG Electroplast, CG Power

Focus: Likely attention after enhanced government budgetary support under PLI and India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, with incentives raised to ₹40,000 crore from ₹22,000 crore

Railway Stocks

Companies: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Ircon International

Focus: Budget allocation of record ₹2.77 trillion for Indian Railways

Tobacco Stocks

Companies: ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, NTC Industries

Focus: Impact of higher excise duties on cigarettes and tobacco products

Capital Market Stocks

Companies: BSE, NSDL, Groww, Angel One

Focus: Raised STT on futures and options to 0.05% from 0.02%

Banking Stocks

Companies: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Focus: Gross market borrowing for FY27 at ₹17.2 trillion, net borrowing ₹11.7 trillion

Corporate News

Shriram Finance: Penalty of ₹46.91 lakh for FY23 related to erstwhile Shriram City Union Finance

Blue Star: Unauthorized access to product installation data; cybersecurity assessment underway

Mphasis: Elango R resigned as President – Enterprise 5, North America

Latent View Analytics: Q3FY26 profit rises 18.6% YoY to ₹50.8 crore; revenue up 22% YoY to ₹278 crore

REC: Jitendra Srivastava (IAS) appointed CMD for three months

MOIL: Revision in manganese ore prices effective February 1, 2026

Q3FY26 Results Today

Companies Reporting: Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Bajaj Housing Finance, Sundaram Finance, UPL, Thermax, Honeywell Automation, Ather Energy, City Union Bank, Tata Chemicals, Chalet Hotels, Ventive Hospitality, PG Electroplast, Paradeep Phosphates, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Akzo Nobel India, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Railtel Corporation of India, Corona Remedies, Olectra Greentech, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Campus Activewear, Transrail Lighting, eMudhra, Artemis Medicare Services, WPIL, Interarch Building Solutions, MPS, Awfis Space Solutions, Indiabulls, Veedol Corporation, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Special Corporate Updates

Mphasis: Senior management resignation

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Investing up to 5% in Oxyzo Credit Fund I (AIF)

Gabion Technologies India: Vendor approval for rock catch fence/barrier system for Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Package C3

Bulk Deals

India Homes: Lloyds Enterprises bought 71 lakh shares (1.78% stake) at ₹13.8; MK Banka (HUF) sold 68.25 lakh shares at same price

Onward Technologies: Rational Equity Flagship Fund I acquired 1.14 lakh shares (0.5% stake) at ₹348.16 per share

SME Listing

Company: Hannah Joseph Hospital

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gopal Snacks, LT Foods, Metro Brands, Share India Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills

Stock in F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital

