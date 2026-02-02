LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > Business > After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

Stock Market Today: Indian markets eye a cautious rebound after the Budget-triggered crash, but volatility remains high as investors digest higher F&O taxes, mixed global cues, weak commodities, and fragile technical indicators.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 2, 2026 08:29:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

Stock Market Today, Outlook: Markets Eye Tentative Rebound After Budget Shock, Volatility to Persist

You Might Be Interested In

After Sunday’s Budget-triggered rout, Dalal Street is set for a cautious comeback. The stock market on Dalal Street is expected to begin its recovery process after experiencing a Budget-induced downturn on Sunday. The market is likely to open higher on Monday, as investors take time to recover from the recent decline following the announcement of increased F&O transaction fees. However, the situation is unlikely to improve significantly at this stage. Investors are expected to face continued market fluctuations as they navigate mixed global cues, anxious derivatives traders, and lingering Budget-related concerns. While early signs point to a tentative recovery, investor confidence remains fragile, creating conditions for sudden price swings throughout the trading day.

Why The Stock Market Crashed On Sunday, Union Budget Day 2026?

The Dalal Street market experienced an abrupt wake-up call on Sunday. The market decline began during the special trading session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to increase the Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, triggering panic among traders overnight. Trading volumes fell in derivatives-heavy counters as higher costs made operations less attractive. The Sensex dropped 1,546.84 points, or 1.88%, to close at 80,722.94, while the Nifty 50 declined 495.20 points, or 1.96%, to settle at 24,825.45. The sharp reaction to a single tax tweak pushed investors toward risk-averse positions.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Sensex: Down 1,546.84 points (1.88%) at 80,722.94

  • Nifty 50: Down 495.20 points (1.96%) at 24,825.45

The move rattled traders, especially in derivatives-heavy segments.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start

  • The Gift Nifty index showed positive market performance, opening in the 24,875–24,902 range, creating early optimism.
  • Nifty futures closed 22–49 points above the previous session, indicating traders are attempting a rebound.
  • Market participants remain cautious as the Budget-driven sell-off has kept conditions volatile.

Asian Markets Display Global Market Trends

  • Asian markets showed mixed performance as traders awaited China’s factory activity data.
  • Japanese markets outperformed, with the Nikkei rising 0.13% and the Topix gaining 0.52%, supported by domestic cues.
  • South Korean markets weakened as the Kospi fell 2.5% and the Kosdaq declined 3%, reflecting investor risk aversion.
  • Hong Kong markets were set for a weak opening, with Hang Seng futures indicating lower prices.

Wall Street

  • US stock markets declined amid concerns over a potentially hawkish Federal Reserve stance.
  • The Dow Jones fell 179.09 points, or 0.36%.
  • The S&P 500 declined 0.43%.
  • The Nasdaq dropped 0.94%, dragged down by weakness in technology stocks.

Commodity Market Snapshot

Gold & Silver

  • Gold prices continued to decline, with spot gold falling 1.5% to $4,793.97 per ounce amid a stronger dollar.

  • MCX gold April futures slipped 2.87% to ₹1,48,104 per 10 grams.

  • MCX silver hit a 9% lower circuit at ₹2,65,652 per kg as traders booked profits.

Crude Oil

  • Oil prices fell as geopolitical tensions showed signs of easing.

  • Brent crude slipped to $67.48 per barrel.

  • WTI crude declined to $63.41 per barrel.

Sensex And Nigty50 Outlook Today, Stock Market Today Prediction

The Sensex market shows its ongoing downturn through its current performance, which displays a long bearish candle while operating below its 200-day simple moving average. Experts note resistance near 81,300, while support is seen at 80,100–79,900. The index could experience a deeper correction toward 79,600–79,000 before showing upside potential above 81,300, targeting 81,900 levels.

Nifty 50 has decisively broken the crucial 25,000 support, reinforcing a bearish market structure. Experts see immediate support at 24,500–24,400 and resistance around 24,900–25,000. The market trend remains sell-on-rallies, with sentiment likely to stabilise only when the index crosses the 25,300 resistance band.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bank nifty outlookcrude oil pricesDalal Street todaydalal street todayindian stock market todayGIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market Cuesgold silver pricesIndian stock market todaymarket-volatilityNifty 50 predictionSensex outlookstock market crash sundaystock market todayUnion Budget 2026 impact

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Gabion Technologies, MOIL, Hero MotoCorp, BSE, Hyundai Motor India, Tourism Finance Corporation, REC, Hannah Joseph Hospital, ITC in Focus

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Extend 3% Loss, Silver Fall Over 9% After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

Union Budget 2026: Digital Infra Sees Big Boost As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday For Data Centres Till 2047 | What To Expect

LATEST NEWS

Grammys 2026 Naked Dress Shocker: Chappell Roan Breaks Red Carpet Norms, Viral Videos Show Her Outfit Hanging From Her Breasts  — Check Photos Here

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji Film Shows Strong Growth, Storms Past Rs 17 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Storms Netflix, Grabs No. 1 Spot As High-Octane Thriller Tops Global Charts

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Trashes Working Women, Calls It ‘Another Form Of Prostitution’, Shocking Slur Sparks Outrage, Post Deleted In Panic

Balochistan Burns Again: 145 Killed In 40 Hours, Pakistan Army Loses Control – What Is Operation Herof?

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Unannounced, Undisclosed, And Urgent: Why Did Top US And Israeli Generals Hold Quiet Pentagon Meeting As Iran Tensions Escalate – Diplomacy Or War Planning?

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism
After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism
After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism
After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

QUICK LINKS