After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

The Dalal Street market experienced an abrupt wake-up call on Sunday. The market decline began during the special trading session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to increase the Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, triggering panic among traders overnight. Trading volumes fell in derivatives-heavy counters as higher costs made operations less attractive. The Sensex dropped 1,546.84 points, or 1.88%, to close at 80,722.94, while the Nifty 50 declined 495.20 points, or 1.96%, to settle at 24,825.45. The sharp reaction to a single tax tweak pushed investors toward risk-averse positions.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start

The Gift Nifty index showed positive market performance, opening in the 24,875–24,902 range, creating early optimism.

Nifty futures closed 22–49 points above the previous session, indicating traders are attempting a rebound.

Market participants remain cautious as the Budget-driven sell-off has kept conditions volatile.

Asian Markets Display Global Market Trends