PC Jeweller Continues Upward Trend, Share Price Surges Up to 14% on Monday

PC Jeweller’s stock continued its strong rally on Monday, July 7, jumping nearly 15% in morning trade after the company reported impressive revenue growth for the first quarter of FY26. It opened at Rs.17.40, up 4.25% from the previous close of Rs16.69, and was trading at 18.94, as of 12.13 PM.

The stock continued its upward momentum after a strong 19% gain in the previous session, touching a high of Rs19.17 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during last session.

This marks the fourth consecutive session of gains for PC Jeweller, with the stock rising nearly 56% over this period. Over the past year, it has delivered a remarkable 227% return, bringing it back into focus among investors looking for high-growth opportunities.

Revenue Growth Increases

The latest rally was triggered after an announcement of 80 per cent increase in year-on-year revenue growth for Q1FY26. This jump was credited to strong consumer demand and better operational efficiency, even as gold prices remained volatile following uncertainty in international market.

The company also reaffirmed its goal to become debt-free by the end of FY26. As part of that effort, PC Jeweller said it cut its outstanding debt by more than 50% in FY25 and has further reduced borrowings by 7.5% in the current quarter.

Signs of a turnaround were already visible in the March 2025 quarter. In Q4FY25, PC Jeweller posted a net profit of Rs.95 crore, bouncing back from a net loss of Rs. 124 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA surged to Rs. 144 crore, compared to just Rs.10 crore in Q4FY24, while sales climbed to Rs. 699 crore from Rs. 48 crore a year earlier.

The results reflect a strong revival in both demand and performance, with the company’s focus on reducing debt and strengthening margins clearly paying off. Management remains confident about sustaining this momentum in the quarters ahead.