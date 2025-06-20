PM-Kisan Update: How To Ensure You Receive Your PM-Kisan 20th Installment Without Delay

Farmers across India are eagerly awaiting the 20th installment of ₹2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. According to reports, the installment may be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts as early as June 20, 2025. Launched in 2019, this central government scheme aims to provide income support of ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmer families in three equal installments.

What is PM-Kisan, And Who Gets It?

The PM-Kisan Yojana is a government initiative that offers vital financial support to over 9.5 crore farmers across India, especially small and marginal landholders. Through this scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 every year, paid in three installments of ₹2,000 each, directly into their bank accounts. To make sure the money reaches the right hands, farmers need to have their Aadhaar linked to their bank accounts and ensure their land records are up to date. It’s a simple yet meaningful step toward easing financial pressure and helping farmers lead more secure, stable lives.

What You Need To Do To Receive The Rs 2,000 Through PM-Kisan

To ensure you receive the upcoming 20th installment, make sure the following steps are completed:

Complete e-KYC: It is mandatory. You can complete it online via Aadhaar OTP or offline through biometric authentication at a Common Service Centre (CSC). Link Aadhaar to your bank account: This step is crucial for direct benefit transfers. Check your name on the beneficiary list: Visit the official PM-Kisan website pmkisan.gov.in and look under the “Farmers Corner” section. Update land records and mobile number: Ensure your local land records are correctly updated and your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

If any of the above are missing, your payment may be delayed or withheld.

Why You Might Not Get It

There are a few common reasons why a farmer might not receive the payment:

Incomplete or unverified e-KYC

Mismatch in Aadhaar and bank account details

Outdated land records

Missing or incorrect mobile number linkage

If you’re facing issues, visit the nearest CSC or contact the official helpline at 155261 or 011-24300606.

Government’s Continued Push for Farmers’ Welfare

The latest installment under the PM-Kisan scheme is more than just a routine bank transfer—it’s part of a bigger push to uplift rural livelihoods. Alongside this financial support, the government is also trying to make farming more secure and sustainable. That means improving access to affordable credit, expanding crop insurance coverage, and introducing farmers to modern, tech-driven tools that can ease their work and increase yields. These efforts aim to not only reduce the daily risks farmers face but also help them build a more stable and prosperous future for themselves and their families.

Final Checklist Before You Wait for SMS Alert

e-KYC completed Aadhaar linked with bank Name on beneficiary list confirmed Land and mobile details updated

With all these steps completed, your ₹2,000 may soon be credited.

