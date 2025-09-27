PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future

PM Modi Innaugrates The Swadeshi 4G Stack Of BSNL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took pride in unveiling BSNL’s very own Swadeshi 4G stack on September 27, 2025, a massive milestone for the telecom industry in India. It is not just any tech launch; it actually puts India in the elite group of countries such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, which produce their own telecom equipment. Pretty impressive, right?

With a promise of connectivity to every corner and empowerment for every citizen, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Swadeshi 4G (5G ready) network from Odisha today. With this India joins the elite league of the world’s top 5 digital nations. Watch Live:… pic.twitter.com/0lE6JbjZZ4 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 27, 2025

So, what is special about this 4G stack?

It’s purely homegrown, cloud-based, and future-friendly, i.e., it is built in such a way that it will be able to upgrade to 5G without hiccups. This is a colossal step towards becoming self-sufficient in telecom technology and securing a sound digital future for India.

Whether you are streaming, browsing, or video calling next time, keep in mind that there is a strong, indigenous network driving your connection. It is a strong tech game India has just played, and the world is attentive!

Silver Jubilee Celebration And Tower Commissioning Of BSNL

The BSNL Swadeshi 4G stack was launched on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of service of the company.

In commemoration of this milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned more than 97,500 mobile towers, among which 92,600 towers have the latest 4G technology.

These towers are constructed using entirely local technology and represent a huge investment of approximately ₹37,000 crore. The resulting increase in large-scale infrastructure will greatly improve network coverage and connectivity in India, particularly in rural and remote locations.

The project highlights the Indian desire to go it alone in telecom and its undying quest to deliver high-quality digital services in all parts of the country.

PM Modi’s Push for Digital India: Connecting Villages With Green 4G Networks

Digital India & Rural Connectivity Boost

The rollout supports PM Modi’s vision of a Digital India to bridge the digital divide and empower rural areas.

Over 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, especially in remote, border, and conflict-affected zones, will now get connected.

This expansion will benefit more than 20 lakh new subscribers.

Green and Sustainable Infrastructure

The new towers are solar-powered, making them India’s largest group of green telecom sites.

This marks a big step forward in building sustainable infrastructure.

Digital Bharat Nidhi & 4G Saturation Network

PM Modi launched India’s 100% 4G saturation network under the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative.

Around 29,000 to 30,000 villages have been connected in this mission-driven project.

Also Read: Lucknow’s Pride To Adani Group’s Prize- Sahara’s Legendary Properties Slated For Adani’s Grab!