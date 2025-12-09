LIVE TV
earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 9, 2025 19:13:11 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 9: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited, a leader in precision stainless steel manufacturing, has successfully raised ₹185.50 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) earlier this month. The company allotted 1.28 crore equity shares at ₹145 each to leading institutional investors, including Arven, Vintage, PCC-Elite Capital Fund, and Beacon Stone I, significantly boosting its paid-up equity capital.

This capital infusion marks a key milestone as Ratnaveer accelerates growth and international presence. The company is at the advance stage to acquire European precision engineering companies, which brings decades of expertise in precision machining for automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. These acquisitions position Ratnaveer as a global player with manufacturing capabilities in India, and Europe, while providing access to prestigious Industries such as Automobile, Defence & Aviation.

“These strategic acquisitions and the successful QIP strengthen Ratnaveer’s global footprint and enable us to serve high-margin sectors with dual-shore capabilities. Our focus remains on innovation, quality, and expanding our international presence to deliver sustainable growth,” said Vijay Sanghvi, Managing Director & CFO of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering.

In India, Ratnaveer is advancing the electronics industry as one of the country’s first fully integrated high-volume manufacturers of Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) for printed circuit boards. With an annual capacity of 1.6 million sheets, the company targets the import-dependent FR-4 CCL segment, supporting 5G, EV, consumer electronics, and defense sectors. Government incentives under the PLI scheme further enhance domestic manufacturing and import substitution.

With over 23 years of experience, a portfolio of 5000+ SKUs, and exports to 31 countries, Ratnaveer supplies critical components across railways, renewable energy, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense. The company aims for ₹1,900 crore in revenue by FY2028 while improving margins. Its Vadodara and Ahmedabad manufacturing units continue to strengthen its position as a leading exporter of stainless-steel washers, fasteners, tubes, and finishing line products.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 7:13 PM IST
