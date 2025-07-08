LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Home > Business > RBI Announces Auction Of New And Re-Issued Government Bonds Worth Rs 25,000 Cr

RBI Announces Auction Of New And Re-Issued Government Bonds Worth Rs 25,000 Cr

The Indian government will auction Rs 25,000 crore in dated securities on July 11, including a new 2032 bond and a re-issued 2074 G-Sec, via RBI’s e-Kuber platform.

RBI Announces Auction Of New And Re-Issued Government Bonds Worth Rs 25,000 Cr
RBI Announces Auction Of New And Re-Issued Government Bonds Worth Rs 25,000 Cr

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 10:24:46 IST

The Government of India has announced the auction of two dated securities worth Rs 25,000 crore, according to an official notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The auction will include a new Government Security (GS) maturing on July 14, 2032, valued at Rs 11,000 crore, and a re-issue of the 7.09% GS maturing on November 25, 2074, worth Rs 14,000 crore. Additionally, the government may retain up to Rs 2,000 crore in extra subscription for each security.

This auction is scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025, and will be conducted through the e-Kuber system at RBI’s Mumbai office. Settlement of the auction is slated for Monday, July 14, 2025.

Dated securities are long-term government bonds that carry fixed maturity dates and interest rates, paying interest at regular (typically half-yearly) intervals. A re-issue refers to the fresh sale of an already issued bond, maintaining its original terms, to raise additional funds.

The auction will follow a multiple-price method, allowing both competitive and non-competitive bids. Non-competitive bids can be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., while competitive bids are allowed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The results will be announced the same day, and successful bidders must pay by the settlement date.

Primary Dealers may also bid for underwriting the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) portion between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the auction day. These securities are eligible for “When Issued” trading from July 8 to July 11, and will be issued in denominations of Rs 10,000 and multiples thereof.

Up to 5% of each security’s notified amount is reserved for eligible individuals and institutions under the non-competitive bidding facility, accessible via the Retail Direct portal. The RBI also allows physical bids in exceptional cases of technical failures. Investors may place multiple competitive bids, as long as the total does not exceed the notified amount.

These securities provide an opportunity for both institutional and retail investors to participate in government financing, with steady returns and regulatory oversight.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City

Tags: Government securities auction July 2025RBI bond auction timing

More News

Diana Gomes to the Rescue: Portugal’s Last-Gasp Strike Keeps Euro 2025 Dream Alive
Donald Trump Issues Warning To NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani: ‘He Better Behave Or He’s Going To Have Big Problems’
Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City
School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed
Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power
Trouble Brews For Zohran Mamdani After Stunning Revelation
‘World Doesn’t Want An Emperor’: Brazil’s President Lula Tells Donald Trump As BRICS Leaders Push for Dollar-Free Trade
Mulder’s Marathon 367 Puts South Africa in Command, Zimbabwe Reeling in 2nd Test
Stock Market Today: Share Market Reacts To Trumps Tantrum, Sensex and Nifty Open On A Flat Note
Neena Gupta Teases Exciting Twists in Panchayat 5 Despite Script Leak Stirring Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?