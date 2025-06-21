Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Business > RBI Reports Forex Reserves Jump By USD 2.3 Billion In Latest Week

RBI Reports Forex Reserves Jump By USD 2.3 Billion In Latest Week

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.294 billion to USD 698.95 billion, nearing a record high. RBI’s reserves include significant foreign currency assets and gold, with strategic interventions maintaining Rupee stability.

RBI Reports Forex Reserves Jump By USD 2.3 Billion In Latest Week
RBI Reports Forex Reserves Jump By USD 2.3 Billion In Latest Week

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 12:37:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India’s foreign exchange reserves (forex) extended their gains, jumping by USD 2.294 billion to reach USD 698.950 billion in the week ending June 13, according to official data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). At the latest monetary policy meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the foreign exchange kitty was sufficient to cover 11 months of the country’s imports and about 96 percent of external debt. With this weekly increase, the forex reserves are nearing their all-time high of USD 704.89 billion recorded in September 2024.

Foreign Currency Assets And Gold Reserves

The latest RBI data revealed that India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of the foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 589.426 billion. Additionally, India’s gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.316 billion. Central banks worldwide are increasingly accumulating safe-haven gold as part of their forex reserves, and India is no exception. The share of gold maintained by the RBI in its foreign exchange reserves has nearly doubled since 2021.

Year-On-Year Growth In Forex Reserves

In 2023, India added approximately USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, in stark contrast to a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. So far in 2024, the reserves have risen by a little over USD 20 billion. Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions held in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

RBI’s Strategic Forex Market Interventions

The RBI often intervenes in the forex market by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep depreciation of the Rupee. The central bank strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells them when it weakens, helping to maintain currency stability.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Corporate Profitability Under Pressure In FY25 Despite Sales Growth: CareEdge Report

Tags: foreign exchange reservesindia’s foreign exchange reserves
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?