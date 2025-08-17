Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Limited, the parent company of Electronic Bazaar, opened on August 12, 2025. The IPO was closed on August 14, 2025.

This public offer draws strong attentions of investors. The offers was a combination of fresh equity shares of ₹2,100 million and ₹9,412,000 offer-for-sale (OFS).

The IPO has gathered wide acceptance from retail, institutional, and high-value investors.

Subscription Snapshot and Investor Interest

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹96-₹102 per share. Bids were accepted in lots of 144 shares. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

• Total Consolidated Bids: 159.88 times

• Retail investors: Maximum investment of ₹200,000: 57.75 times

• QIBs: Up to 2,09,99,664 shares (at higher price band): 190.97 times

• Non-institutional investors: Up to 1,49,99,760 shares (at higher price band): 356.73 times

Formal subscription figures across categories will be released shortly, reflecting the IPO’s demand profile.

IPO Allotment Status

Prospective investors can check their allocation via the NSE or BSE platforms using PAN and application numbers.

How to Check Your Application Status

On NSE:

1. Visit the official NSE website

2. Navigate to “Equity & SME IPO bid details”

3. Select the company symbol

4. Enter your PAN number and application number

5. Submit to view status

On BSE:

1. Visit the official BSE website

2. Select “Equity” as the issue type

3. Choose Regaal Resources Limited

4. Enter your PAN or application number, then the ** captcha**

5. Click “Search”

About Regaal Resources Limited

Regaal Resources Limited is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, a well-known name known for its refurbished electronics products. The company focuses on bringing sustainable IT solutions, mainly laptops and desktops, to individuals, businesses, and institutions across sectors.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

