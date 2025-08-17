LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

Check the allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Limited, the parent company of Electronic Bazaar, opened on August 12, 2025. The IPO was closed on August 14, 2025. The company focuses on bringing sustainable IT solutions, mainly laptops and desktops, to individuals, businesses, and institutions across sectors.

Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 17:38:00 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Limited, the parent company of Electronic Bazaar, opened on August 12, 2025. The IPO was closed on August 14, 2025.

This public offer draws strong attentions of investors. The offers was a combination of fresh equity shares of ₹2,100 million and ₹9,412,000 offer-for-sale (OFS).

The IPO has gathered wide acceptance from retail, institutional, and high-value investors.

Subscription Snapshot and Investor Interest

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹96-₹102 per share. Bids were accepted in lots of 144 shares. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

•    Total Consolidated Bids: 159.88 times
•    Retail investors: Maximum investment of ₹200,000: 57.75 times
•    QIBs: Up to 2,09,99,664 shares (at higher price band): 190.97 times
•    Non-institutional investors: Up to 1,49,99,760 shares (at higher price band): 356.73 times

Formal subscription figures across categories will be released shortly, reflecting the IPO’s demand profile.

IPO Allotment Status

Prospective investors can check their allocation via the NSE or BSE platforms using PAN and application numbers.

How to Check Your Application Status

On NSE:
1.    Visit the official NSE website
2.    Navigate to “Equity & SME IPO bid details”
3.    Select the company symbol
4.    Enter your PAN number and application number
5.    Submit to view status

On BSE:
1.    Visit the official BSE website
2.    Select “Equity” as the issue type
3.    Choose Regaal Resources Limited
4.    Enter your PAN or application number, then the ** captcha**
5.    Click “Search”

About Regaal Resources Limited

Regaal Resources Limited is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, a well-known name known for its refurbished electronics products. The company focuses on bringing sustainable IT solutions, mainly laptops and desktops, to individuals, businesses, and institutions across sectors.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Patel Retail Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming IPO Of This Retail Supermarket

Tags: ipoIPO allotmentnew ipo

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?
Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?
Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?
Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?