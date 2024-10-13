Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Reliance Bonus Issue 2024: RIL May Announce Date Tomorrow – Reports

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) revealed that its Board of Directors had approved a 1:1 bonus share issuance.

Reliance Bonus Issue 2024: RIL May Announce Date Tomorrow – Reports

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has approved a bonus share issuance in a 1:1 ratio, meaning that every shareholder holding one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each on the record date will receive an additional fully paid-up equity share of the same value.

This move marks the largest offering of bonus equity shares in India’s stock market. The issuance and subsequent listing of these bonus shares will coincide with the upcoming festive season in India, providing shareholders with what the company is calling an “early Diwali gift.” However, RIL has yet to announce the official record date for this corporate action.

RIL Bonus Date and Time

The company is expected to reveal the record date for the bonus issue on October 14th, when it will also review and approve its standalone and consolidated unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024.

RIL Q2 Results Date and Time

In an exchange filing, Reliance Industries indicated that its Board of Directors will meet on October 14, 2024, to assess and approve the unaudited financial results for both standalone and consolidated accounts for the quarter and half-year ending September 30.

The filing noted, “…the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Monday, October 14, 2024, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024.”

As per SEBI regulations, the company’s trading window for dealing in securities will be closed from October 1, 2024, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, are publicly available.

MUST READ: IRCTC Job Alert: No Written Test, Salary Up to Rs 2,00,000

Filed under

RIL RIL BONUS 2024 STOCK MARKTET
