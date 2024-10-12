Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
IRCTC Job Alert: No Written Test, Salary Up to Rs 2,00,000

Candidates applying for this recruitment will be selected based on their performance in the interview.The deadline for submitting applications is November 6.

IRCTC Job Alert: No Written Test, Salary Up to Rs 2,00,000

IRCTC has announced vacancies for the posts of AGM/DGM and Deputy General Manager (Finance). The application process has already commenced, and eligible candidates can apply until November 6

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a recruitment notification for candidates seeking government jobs, specially within Indian Railway. IRCTC has announced vacancies for the posts of AGM/DGM and Deputy General Manager (Finance).

The deadline for submitting applications is November 6.

Age Limit
According to the notification, the maximum age limit for candidates is 55 years. Candidates interested in these posts of IRCTC must meet the qualifications outlined in the official notification.

Salary
Through this recruitment drive, the posts of General Manager are set to be reinstated, with salaries as mentioned below:

AGM/DGM: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100
Deputy General Manager (Finance): Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000

Candidates must complete the application form available in the proforma on the official website of IRCTC. The completed application, along with required documents (including Vigilance History, DAR Clearance, APAR for the last three years), must be sent to the Railway Board. Additionally, a scanned copy of the application should be emailed to deputation@irctc.com by November 6, 2024.

Candidates applying for this recruitment will be selected based of their performance in the interview.

For more details and to apply, candidates should refer to the IRCTC Recruitment 2024 Notification.

