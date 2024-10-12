No Food Has Entered Northern Gaza Since The Start Of October

Hunger remains rampant, and the threat of famine persists. If the flow of assistance does not resume, one million vulnerable people will lose this lifeline.

No food has entered northern Gaza since the beginning of October, putting one million people at risk of hunger, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported to CNN on Friday.

In August, around 700 aid trucks reached northern Gaza, while only 400 trucks arrived in September following the suspension of commercial operations at the Allenby Crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan. The WFP stated that no food trucks have entered northern Gaza this month.

On Wednesday, the WFP noted that the volume of aid entering the region has dropped to its lowest level in months, forcing the organization to halt the distribution of food parcels in October. The WFP warned, “Hunger remains rampant, and the threat of famine persists. If the flow of assistance does not resume, one million vulnerable people will lose this lifeline.”

In central Gaza, two major bakeries, Al-Banna and Zadna in Deir al-Balah, have been closed for three days due to shortages of flour and fuel, according to CNN footage and reports from bakery workers.

“I’m the head of a family of six. When I work, I can feed my family; when I don’t, we go without,” said Ahmad Abed, an employee at Al-Banna Bakery. “People are scrambling for flour, going from bakery to bakery in search of bread.”

Amjad Al-Shawa, Director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network, told CNN that the lack of flour and other essential supplies has led to the closure of key bakeries, which are vital for humanitarian aid. “Most people have come to depend on this aid, and now they face the risk of hunger and famine,” he said.

Bread is the primary staple for Palestinians and has become a crucial necessity since the conflict escalated over a year ago.

Earlier this week, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that September saw the lowest levels of commercial and humanitarian supplies entering Gaza since at least March 2024.

Israel’s military began a new ground operation in northern Gaza on October 6, citing signs of Hamas rebuilding efforts. The military has issued new evacuation orders for residents in northern Gaza and expanded the designated “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi in the south. However, some residents expressed hesitation about leaving the besieged northern areas due to concerns over Israeli attacks in areas labeled as “safe zones” for Hamas militants.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comments on the lack of food and aid entering the strip.

MUST READ: UNISFA Initiative: Indian Troops Educate Sudan Women on Pregnancy Care