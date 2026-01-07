LIVE TV
Home > Business > Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock

Reliance share price faces volatility after a 5% decline, Russian oil rumors, and retail competition. Experts suggest viewing corrections as golden entry points for long-term gains, with target ₹1,625.

Reliance Share Price Under Pressure, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock (Pic: Canva Modified)
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 7, 2026 12:13:38 IST

Reliance Share Price On A Rollercoaster: Volatility Keeps Investors Guessing

After experiencing a decline of more than 5% during the past two sessions, Reliance Industries was on a market rollercoaster ride on Wednesday, January 7. The stock of Mukesh Ambani’s company, which is among the most influential in the market, opened slightly higher at ₹1,510 compared to the previous close of ₹1,507.70, but volatility set in very early.

The share price fluctuated between an intraday peak of ₹1,519.95 and a trough of ₹1,502.20. Around 11:15 am, Reliance was marginally down by 0.06% at ₹1,506.85, reflecting the broader market trend as the Sensex slipped 0.11% to 84,972.

Is this merely a pause following a steep fall, or does it signal the beginning of another cautious phase for India’s most-watched stock?

Reliance Share Price: Recent Sell-Off vs Long-Term Strength

  • Biggest Single-Day Fall Since June 2024:
    On January 6, Reliance shares plunged 4.42%, marking their sharpest single-day decline since June 2024 and weighing on short-term investor sentiment.

  • Strong 2025 Performance Despite Correction:
    Despite the recent sell-off, Reliance outperformed the Sensex in 2025, surging over 29% versus the benchmark’s 9% rise, after hitting a record high of ₹1,611.20 on January 5.

Reliance Clarifies Russian Oil Rumors: Markets Caught in a Twist

Investors, calm down for a second before taking any drastic actions! On January 6, Reliance Industries made a statement regarding the Russian oil rumors surrounding the company in an exchange filing. The firm made it clear that, although it has denied receiving Russian oil for the month of January, a report by Bloomberg stated that “three ships filled with Russian Oil are going to Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery.” The markets were just as confused! But here comes the twist, Bloomberg later updated the report, saying that the Russian oil shipment previously associated with Reliance actually went to other ports.

In an exchange filing on January 6, Reliance clarified that “despite the denial by the company of buying of any Russian oil to be delivered in January, a news report was published in Bloomberg claiming ‘three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery”. Bloomberg has updated their news report clarifying that Russia Oil Cargo earlier linked to Reliance discharges elsewhere.”

Reliance Share Price Reacts To Retail Competition

  • Rising competition in the retail sector has prompted some profit booking in Reliance shares.
  • Retail remains one of Reliance’s key growth drivers, alongside its telecom business.
  • Investors are monitoring how sectoral pressures may influence short-term share price movements.

What Should Investors Do With Reliance Shares Amid All The Recent Twists?

Considering all the recent developments, the question arises: what should investors do with Reliance shares? According to market experts, the recommendation is not to panic!

The long-term outlook for Reliance Industries is still very positive, with the Jio and Retail sectors being the main growth drivers, industries largely unaffected by crude price hikes. One can consider short-term volatility as a sale; dips created by news may, in fact, be the ideal time to purchase.

Corrections? Experts refer to them as ‘golden entry points’ rather than red flags. With a positive long-term forecast and a price target of ₹1,625, the interpretation is straightforward: be patient, follow the ups and downs, and take a seat, this ride might be profitable for the crafty ones.

(With Inputs0

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As..

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:13 PM IST
