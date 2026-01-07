Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock

After experiencing a decline of more than 5% during the past two sessions, Reliance Industries was on a market rollercoaster ride on Wednesday, January 7. The stock of Mukesh Ambani’s company, which is among the most influential in the market, opened slightly higher at ₹1,510 compared to the previous close of ₹1,507.70, but volatility set in very early.

The share price fluctuated between an intraday peak of ₹1,519.95 and a trough of ₹1,502.20. Around 11:15 am, Reliance was marginally down by 0.06% at ₹1,506.85, reflecting the broader market trend as the Sensex slipped 0.11% to 84,972.

Is this merely a pause following a steep fall, or does it signal the beginning of another cautious phase for India’s most-watched stock?