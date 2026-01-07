LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Global Cues And Profit-Taking Set The Tone

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Global Cues And Profit-Taking Set The Tone

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower on January 7, 2026, with Nifty at 26,120 and Sensex at 84,860. Global cues, profit-taking, and mixed sectoral trends kept investors cautious ahead of key economic data.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 7, 2026 09:28:41 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Global Cues And Profit-Taking Set The Tone
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Indian markets opened lower on January 7, 2026, with Nifty 50 at 26,120 and Sensex at 84,860. Early trading reflects cautious sentiment amid profit-taking, mixed global cues, and uncertainty across key sectors. Investors are closely watching foreign inflows, global stock movements, currency trends, and crude oil prices for direction.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (7 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

Indian markets opened lower in pre opening today, with Nifty 50 at 26,143.10 (−0.14%) and Sensex at 84,620.40 (−0.52%), reflecting cautious trading amid global cues, profit booking, and mixed sectoral performances.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,860.80, down 202.55 points (−0.24%) today

  • Nifty 50: 26,120.00, down 58.70 points (−0.22%) today

Indian markets opened lower, with Sensex at 84,860.80 (−0.24%) and Nifty 50 at 26,120.00 (−0.22%), reflecting cautious trading amid profit-taking, mixed global cues, and uncertainty across key sectors

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Markets:

  • Wall Street: Ended higher on Tuesday
    • Dow Jones Industrial Average: 49,462.08, +0.99%, near 50,000 mark
    • S&P 500: 6,944.82, +0.62%
    • Nasdaq: 23,547.17, +0.65%
    • Chip stocks surged on renewed AI optimism
    • Moderna rallied

Asian Markets:

  • Mixed performance

    • South Korea Kospi: +0.7%
    • Japan Nikkei: −0.5%
    • Taiwan Weighted: −0.5%
  • Japanese equities slipped amid rising tensions with China

Currencies / Dollar:

  • Dollar range-bound ahead of US economic data
  • Australian dollar: $0.6717, down 0.3% before partial recovery
  • Sterling: $1.3502, flat
  • Japanese yen: 156.63, slightly stronger
  • Euro: $1.1692, +0.03%

Oil / Commodities:

  • WTI crude: $56.25 per barrel, −1.54%

  • Decline after Trump says Venezuela will send 30–50 million barrels of oil to the US

FII / DII Activity in Indian Equities (Jan 6, 2026):

  • FPI/FIIs: Net sellers worth ₹106 crore

  • DIIs: Net buyers worth ₹1,749 crore

  • FPI/FIIs bought ₹15,061 crore, sold ₹15,169 crore

  • DIIs bought ₹17,240 crore, sold ₹15,491 crore

  • 2025 annual trend: FII/FPIs net sellers ₹2.92 lakh crore; DIIs net buyers ₹7.85 lakh crore

Indian Rupee:

  • Opened flat at 90.17 per USD

Stocks To Watch Today

H.G. Infra Engineering

  • Income Tax demand notice of ₹154.55 crore for AY 2018–19

YES Bank

  • NSDL approves transfer of retail demat undertaking to subsidiary YES Securities

Fino Payments Bank

  • Core banking migration to Finacle scheduled from January 8 to January 10

  • Banking services to remain unavailable during migration period

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Stock Market On Tuesday

Tuesday turned out to be a day of decision for Dalal Street, and the choice was made by the bold ones, not the scared ones. Nifty breached the level of 26,200, concluding the day at 26,178.70, a loss of 72 points (−0.27%), while the Sensex decreased by 376 points (−0.44%) and settled at 85,063.34. Profit-taking was the main reason for the drop; however, the global markets were in a better mood, and their influence was felt. The intraday price movements were quite bold: the Sensex registered a low of 84,900.10, while Nifty reached 26,124.75 before the closing prices backed slightly. Investors are in a state of dilemma.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Key Factors Traders And Investors Must

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Global Cues And Profit-Taking Set The Tone

