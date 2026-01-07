What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Key Factors Traders And Investors Must Track

Stock Market Today: Market Recap | Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses for Second Day, Will This Continue?

Dalal Street stayed on the back foot on Tuesday, January 6, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped for a second straight session, sending a clear message to investors: nerves, not numbers, are running the show.

Despite supportive global cues, profit-taking ruled the day. The Sensex tumbled over 500 points to an intraday low of 84,900.10, while the Nifty 50 slid 0.50% to 26,124.75. A late recovery trimmed losses, but not the damage, Sensex closed 376 points lower at 85,063.34 and Nifty ended down 72 points at 26,178.70.

What’s rattling the street?

Tremendous pressure is building from the unresolved US–Venezuela conflict, followed by fresh tariff tantrums from US President Donald Trump. The real worry is the unpredictability. Trump’s next move, wrapped in the comforting label of “India is a friend”, is the most dangerous wildcard for markets right now. Will friendship mean favors or fresh shocks? For the next few sessions, fear clearly has the upper hand.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Nifty 50 Today

Nifty showed intraday consolidation but managed a late-session recovery.

Trading comfortably above the 20-day EMA (26,075) and rising short-term trendline.

Momentum indicators: RSI in the 55–60 zone, indicating healthy momentum without exhaustion. MACD remains positive; flattening histogram suggests consolidation, not reversal.

Upside levels: 26,300 initially; further targets at 26,450–26,500.

Support zone: 26,100–26,000, likely to attract buying interest on declines.

Sensex Today

Sensex ended January 6 lower after sharp intraday volatility, signalling weakening near-term momentum.

Selling pressure emerged near intraday highs, preventing sustained upside.

Immediate resistance: 85,500; higher resistance at 85,600 where selling may intensify.

Key support zone: 84,500–84,600; a break below could lead to further consolidation.

Trend view: Range-bound in the near term.

Strategy: Focus on stock-specific trades; avoid aggressive index positions.

Tips For Invetsors

In the short term, investors need to be cautious as the situation remains unclear and market sentiment is clouded by uncertainty. Past trends show that Trump’s provocations tend to have a limited impact on markets, with normalcy returning after a brief phase, often described as a market correction. Until clearer signals emerge, volatility is likely to persist, demanding discipline, patience, and selective positioning rather than aggressive risk-taking.

(With Inputs)