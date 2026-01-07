LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets focus on earnings, corporate updates and regulatory actions as Titan, Jubilant, Godrej Consumer, Lodha, banks, metals, pharma and infrastructure stocks remain in focus today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 7, 2026 09:03:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian shares might open Wednesday with a caution sign as global markets give mixed signals. GIFT Nifty was already indicating a weak start, reported at 26,204 around 7:40 AM, a drop of 81 points, and later was steady at 26,206.50 at 8:43 AM, down 16 points.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian stock markets are somewhat divided, with gains in South Korea and China being balanced out by declines in Japan and Hong Kong, as investors weigh the impact of the geopolitical situation. In contrast, the US stock market brushed aside worries and finished at new highs overnight.

So the question arises: will global optimism save Dalal Street today, or will caution prevail at the opening bell? Stay watchful.

You Might Be Interested In

Stocks To Watch Today

Consumer, Retail & FMCG

Titan Company (Q3FY26 | YoY)

  • Consumer business grows 40%

  • Jewellery segment rises 41% on strong festive demand

  • Domestic business up 38%

  • International business jumps 79–81%, led by GCC, Singapore and North America

  • Watches grow 13%, EyeCare up 16%, Emerging business up 14%

  • Adds 56 net stores; total retail presence at 3,433 stores

Godrej Consumer Products (Q3FY26 | YoY)

  • Standalone business to deliver double-digit revenue growth

  • Home Care segment to post double-digit value growth

  • Personal Care segment to see mid-single-digit value growth

  • EBITDA margins expected to revert to normative range

  • GAUM business remains strong; FY26 guidance reaffirmed

  • Indonesia faces pricing pressure; recovery expected from FY27

Jubilant FoodWorks (Q3FY26 | YoY)

  • Revenue rises 13.4% to ₹2,438.7 crore

  • Domino’s India LFL growth at 5%

  • 114 net stores added; total network at 3,594 stores

  • Domino’s India ends quarter with 2,396 stores

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Lodha Developers (Q3FY26 | YoY)

  • Pre-sales rise 25% to ₹5,620 crore

  • Collections decline 17% to ₹3,560 crore

  • Adds five projects with GDV of ₹33,800 crore across MMR, NCR and Bengaluru

IRB Infrastructure Trust

  • Receives Letter of Award from NHAI for NH-16 Chandikhole–Bhadrak project

  • Upfront concession fee of ₹3,087 crore

  • Revenue-linked concession period of 20 years

H.G. Infra Engineering

  • Income Tax demand notice of ₹154.55 crore for AY 2018–19

Banking & Financial Services

YES Bank

  • NSDL approves transfer of retail demat undertaking to subsidiary YES Securities

Fino Payments Bank

  • Core banking migration to Finacle scheduled from January 8 to January 10

  • Banking services to remain unavailable during migration period

Metals

Steel Stocks (Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL)

  • CCI finds violation of antitrust laws related to price collusion

  • Companies and executives may face penalties

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

  • Launches Hevaxin, India’s only DCGI-approved hepatitis E vaccine

  • Indicated for adults aged 18–65 years

Biocon

  • Biocon Biologics to introduce three oncology biosimilars

  • Products to be showcased at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Energy & Oil & Gas

ONGC

  • Senior management assumes control of Well Mori-5 after incident

  • Gradual reduction in flame intensity observed

Reliance Industries

  • Denies reports of Russian oil imports to Jamnagar refinery

  • Bloomberg updates report, clarifying earlier linkage

Automobiles

Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Expects sales momentum to continue driven by SUV portfolio and new launches

Information Technology

Wipro

  • Leases 1.45 lakh sq ft office space in Navi Mumbai for five years

  • Monthly rent pegged at ₹97.25 lakh

Capital Markets & Exchanges

Indian Energy Exchange

  • Market coupling matter pending before APTEL

  • No order or direction passed by tribunal so far

Chemicals & Adhesives

Pidilite Industries

  • Transfers Pepperfry stake via 100% share-swap deal

  • Now holds 2.20% stake in TCC Concept

Results Today

  • Galaxy Agrico Exports

  • Mahesh Developers

  • Premier Energy and Infrastructure

  • Siddheswari Garments

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital

  • SAIL

Bulk Deals

  • Speb Adhesives: Compact Structure Fund buys 1.8 lakh shares at ₹55.86

  • Dhariwalcorp: Greenx Wealth buys 61,800 shares at ₹361

  • EPW India: Tiger Strategies Fund–I sells 60,000 shares

SME Listing

  • Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre

(With Inputs)
Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Key Factors Traders And Investors Must…
First published on: Jan 7, 2026 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Adani Enterprises NCDBiocon newsDalal Street todayDr Reddy vaccineGodrej Consumer updateindian stock marketIRB InfrastructureJubilant FoodWorks earningsLodha Developers Q3Q3 results todaySteel stocks CCIStocks to watch todayTitan Company Q3YES Bank news

RELATED News

Asian Granito India Ltd. celebrates 25 years of legacy with strategic branding across premium trains

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slide As Tariff Fears, Heavyweight Stocks And Earnings Caution Rattle Dalal Street

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Bearish Crude Oil Outlook for 2026 Signals Inflation Relief For India As Brent Prices Target USD 50

Trent Share Price Tumbles 8% Despite 17% Revenue Growth As Q3 Update Fails To Impress Markets

LATEST NEWS

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Why Has NMC Revoked Recognition Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College In Jammu? Major Deficiencies Revealed Amid Row Over Admission To Muslims

‘Play in India or Forfeit’: ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Request to Shift T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Out of India- Report

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Did Trump Target Venezuela For Oil? US To Get 50 Million Barrels From Crude-Rich Nation, POTUS Says ‘Money Will Be Controlled By Me’

Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

ICC to Hold Talks With Bangladesh After Team Refuses to Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches in India

US President Trump Administration Considers Greenland Acquisition as White House Says Military Option Remains

Air India Alerts Passengers to Possible Flight Delays as Dense Fog Hits Delhi, North India, on Jan 7

US, Venezuela in Talks to Restart Venezuelan Oil Exports to America Amid Sanctions

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS