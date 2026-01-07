Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian shares might open Wednesday with a caution sign as global markets give mixed signals. GIFT Nifty was already indicating a weak start, reported at 26,204 around 7:40 AM, a drop of 81 points, and later was steady at 26,206.50 at 8:43 AM, down 16 points.

Asian stock markets are somewhat divided, with gains in South Korea and China being balanced out by declines in Japan and Hong Kong, as investors weigh the impact of the geopolitical situation. In contrast, the US stock market brushed aside worries and finished at new highs overnight.

So the question arises: will global optimism save Dalal Street today, or will caution prevail at the opening bell? Stay watchful.