LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 21:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

By Alexandra Alper WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican lawmakers have been praising a preliminary plan under consideration by President Donald Trump's administration to curb exports to China of a dizzying array of globally produced technology powered by U.S. software, as first reported by Reuters.  Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the proposal which, if implemented, could hit global shipments to China of everything from laptops to jet engines, cars and industrial pumps, as part of a bid to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. “President Trump’s strong moves to secure our nation’s supply chains, safeguard our software, and protect the American people are all critical steps to countering China’s predatory actions targeting the U.S. economy this month," Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement to Reuters when asked about the proposed measure. The policy, if it moves forward, would make good on Trump's threat in a social media post this month to bar "critical software" exports to China by restricting global shipments of items that contain U.S. software or were produced using U.S. software. Trump's post came a day after Beijing dramatically expanded its export controls on rare earth elements, key inputs for U.S. automakers and other tech industries that are largely controlled by China. "I will confirm that everything is on the table," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the White House Wednesday when asked about software curbs on China. "If these export controls – whether it's software, engines or other things – happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G7 allies." Republican Senator Rick Scott echoed Moolenaar's praise, saying he fully supports "the Trump administration’s bold actions to hold Communist China accountable and restrict its access to American technology, software, or intellectual property that would undoubtedly be used against us. This is a huge step in protecting American innovation, jobs, and our national security," he added.  (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by David Gregorio)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Crisis-hit Porsche plunges to $1.1 billion quarterly loss

Canada ready to pick up trade negotiations with US, Carney says

Fed seen headed for more rate cuts as inflation undershoots expectations

U.S. equity funds see strong inflows as earnings optimism boost risk appetite

Keimfarben enters into a Strategic Partnership with Zydex Industries in India

LATEST NEWS

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

Med crude-Urals differentials ease on firmer freight rates to Asia

British men clean up on floor, Melnikova wins vault gold at gymnastics championships

India's Coforge beats second-quarter profit view on improved client spending

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Police Say Victim Called, Texted Accused Right Before Ending Her Life

Championship chasers can't count on help at Martinsville

Analysis-Investors use dotcom era playbook to dodge AI bubble risks

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

‘I Promise to Be…’ Ishit Bhatt, 10-Year-Old KBC Contestant, Apologizes For His Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 17

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal
Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal
Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal
Republican US lawmakers applaud Trump's aggressive China software proposal

QUICK LINKS