Home > Business > Rs 1 Crore First Prize Winner Announced In Kerala Karunya KR-713 Saturday Draw

Rs 1 Crore First Prize Winner Announced In Kerala Karunya KR-713 Saturday Draw

The Karunya KR-713 lottery results were announced on July 5, 2025, with the first prize of Rs 1 crore awarded to a lucky winner. The draw, part of Kerala's weekly lottery series, saw over 1.08 crore tickets sold. The Kerala Lottery system remains a trusted part of the state economy, providing support and opportunities for residents.

Rs 1 Crore First Prize Winner Announced In Kerala Karunya KR-713 Saturday Draw (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 20:21:09 IST

Karunya KR-713, the Bumper Lucky Draw of The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results on Saturday on July 5, 2025. The First prize winner was declared for Rs 1 crore. There were sparking celebration among the winners who participated in the much-anticipated Bumper Lucky Draw.

The Karunya KR lottery is one of the seven weekly draws conducted by the Kerala State Government. Every lottery has got a unique alphanumeric code that separate it from others. This particular draw, KR-713, included 12 series of tickets, with the winning numbers released promptly at 3 PM yesterday.

Rs 1 Crore First Grand Prize Winner

The lucky draw saw over 1.08 crore tickets sold this week in a vibrant ceremony held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket prices varies across different series. As part of the ongoing lottery series, a portion of the proceeds goes towards funding government welfare initiatives.

The grand first prize winner received Rs 1 crore as part of the Karunya KR-713 lottery draw. This prize is undoubtedly one of Kerala’s most eagerly awaited lottery events. The full list of winners from all categories of the draw has now been released.

The Kerala Lottery system remains to be a reliable part of the state’s economy. It provides both entertainment and a means of support to many residents of the state. The Karunya KR lottery, in particular, has gained immense popularity for its fairness and transparency. It gives every ticket holder a chance to win life-changing amounts.

Kerala Lottery Department urges to all those who have participated in the contest. They are supposed to claim within the stipulated time period. The process to claim the prize is available on the official website of Kerala Government.

