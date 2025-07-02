Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Result Today: DU 350667 Wins ₹1 Crore Jackpot, Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Government’s Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-8 bumper lucky draw today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The much-awaited draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, using the traditional lotto machine.

As per the results, the first prize of ₹1 crore was claimed by ticket number DU 350667, purchased in Thiruvananthapuram. The winning ticket was sold by Agent A Peer Mohammed, under Agency No. T 2745.

The second prize of ₹30 lakh was bagged by ticket DT 837599, sold in Payyannur through Agent Sreerag P V (Agency No. C 5598). Meanwhile, the third prize of ₹5 lakh went to DX 308220 from Kanhangad, sold by Agent Ajesh George (Agency No. S 1660).

The Dhanalekshmi DL-8 series included: DN, DO, DP, DR, DS, DT, DU, DV, DW, DX, DY, DZ. A consolation prize of ₹5,000 was awarded to all other tickets with the same last six digits as the first-prize-winning number across the other series:

Consolation Prize ₹5,000:

DN 350667, DO 350667, DP 350667, DR 350667, DS 350667, DT 350667, DV 350667, DW 350667, DX 350667, DY 350667, DZ 350667

Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Full Prize Structure and Winning Numbers:

4th Prize – ₹5,000:

0686, 1066, 1240, 3830, 5058, 5343, 6027, 6359, 6361, 7639, 7731, 7769, 8099, 8198, 8362, 8588, 9111, 9271, 9500, 9727

5th Prize – ₹2,000:

1213, 4477, 5191, 5430, 7801, 8962

6th Prize – ₹1,000:

0305, 0492, 0562, 0612, 0796, 0918, 1182, 1969, 2179, 2402, 3244, 3266, 4013, 5699, 6124, 6135, 6200, 6202, 6516, 6626, 7079, 7636, 7878, 7897, 7932, 7945, 8583, 8954, 9375, 9801

7th Prize – ₹500:

0142, 0389, 0428, 0438, 0460, 0797, 0812, 0834, 1283, 1423, 1536, 1783, 1851, 1940, 1984, 2110, 2643, 2821, 2925, 3025, 3095, 3252, 3328, 3408, 3465, 3644, 3655, 4017, 4177, 4216, 4290, 4409, 4442, 4446, 4629, 4679, 5108, 5284, 5305, 5520, 5634, 5872, 5908, 5916, 5923, 6394, 6577, 6613, 6940, 7124, 7158, 7170, 7280, 7451, 7703, 7714, 7760, 7829, 7977, 8024, 8084, 8223, 8428, 8558, 8821, 8900, 8935, 8967, 8986, 9082, 9422, 9484, 9501, 9576, 9915, 9940

8th Prize – ₹200:

0109, 0116, 0149, 0185, 0310, 0322, 0325, 0468, 0926, 1211, 1340, 1387, 1485, 1522, 1530, 1540, 1548, 1709, 1829, 1840, 1846, 2131, 2317, 2376, 2705, 2786, 2839, 2880, 3214, 3219, 3313, 3344, 3435, 3441, 3508, 3516, 3805, 3869, 4052, 4121, 4382, 4424, 4480, 4652, 4694, 4826, 4979, 4980, 5148, 5171, 5301, 5304, 5306, 5398, 5769, 5823, 5880, 5962, 5987, 6107, 6198, 6412, 6526, 6534, 6778, 6866, 6882, 7073, 7173, 7211, 7258, 7541, 7657, 7759, 7776, 7799, 8214, 8221, 8290, 8300, 8365, 8391, 8450, 8574, 8799, 8871, 8930, 9088, 9125, 9133, 9187, 9230, 9320, 9420, 9481, 9487

9th Prize – ₹100:

0020, 0073, 0136, 0153, 0253, 0258, 0384, 0408, 0600, 0670, 1011, 1012, 1102, 1135, 1236, 1239, 1296, 1332, 1439, 1445, 1452, 1502, 1523, 1534, 1564, 1656, 1672, 1677, 1742, 1800, 1868, 1924, 1962, 1976, 2039, 2125, 2211, 2212, 2270, 2323, 2332, 2373, 2397, 2452, 2513, 2524, 2550, 2564, 2591, 2637, 2671, 2687, 2815, 3049, 3084, 3143, 3416, 3428, 3500, 3623, 3626, 3732, 3831, 3918, 3948, 4111, 4141, 4171, 4239, 4565, 4599, 4604, 4726, 4793, 4904, 4941, 4948, 4953, 5046, 5070, 5079, 5121, 5194, 5339, 5578, 5669, 6138, 6191, 6251, 6295, 6307, 6310, 6313, 6396, 6545, 6594, 6598, 6788, 6793, 6890, 6991, 7030, 7108, 7162, 7227, 7268, 7485, 7554, 7607, 7855, 7900, 8019, 8053, 8092, 8196, 8261, 8456, 8486, 8519, 8586, 8638, 8640, 8643, 8718, 8741, 8895, 8911, 8921, 9001, 9029, 9071, 9273, 9489, 9681, 9754

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners must verify their tickets with the official gazette published by the Kerala Lottery Department. Prizes above ₹5,000 must be claimed at a bank or district lottery office by submitting a claim form and valid identification within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery – A Trusted Name

The Kerala State Lotteries are managed under the Kerala Government and are considered legal. The draws are conducted transparently and offer various weekly lotteries like Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Win-Win, and more. Ticket prices vary, and multiple prize tiers make it accessible to all.