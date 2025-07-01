Rs 84 Lakh To Scrap: Delhi Man Sells Luxury Mercedes For Peanuts After New Vehicle Ban

What if your dream car—once gleaming on the showroom floor, bought with pride and cherished through a decade of memories—suddenly became unsellable? That’s exactly what happened to Delhi resident Varun Vij, who was forced to part with his prized Mercedes-Benz ML350, originally worth ₹84 lakh, for a mere ₹2.5 lakh. Why? A new Delhi government rule, effective July 1, bans refueling for diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15. The regulation, aimed at combating air pollution, has blindsided thousands of vehicle owners across the capital, leaving many scrambling to offload their older cars at fire-sale prices.

Pollution Control Rule Forces Mass Sell-Off Of Diesel And Petrol Cars Including Luxury cars such as Mercedes

Following directives from the Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM), the Delhi Government’s latest rule effectively renders thousands of personal vehicles obsolete. The mandate blocks fuel refills for diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars older than 15. This crackdown aims to curb vehicular pollution in the capital but has caused a cascade of distress among car owners, especially those who invested heavily in luxury vehicles. With resale options shrinking and no viable renewal paths, affected owners like Vij have little choice but to sell at a loss or scrap their cars entirely.

Rs 84 Lakh Mercedes Sold For Just Rs 2.5 Lakh

Varun Vij shared how he had to sell his Mercedes-Benz ML350, purchased in 2015 for ₹84 lakh, for only ₹2.5 lakh. “No one was even ready to offer that amount,” he said. Despite the car being in excellent shape with just 1.35 lakh kilometers on the odometer, Vij had no alternative. He described the emotional blow of letting go of the family’s beloved vehicle, recalling long drives to his son’s hostel and the minimal maintenance it required over the years. The decision, he explained, was not by choice but compulsion.

New EV, New Hope—But Caution Remains

Now adapting to the rule change, Vij has purchased a new electric vehicle worth Rs 62 lakh in hopes of future-proofing his mobility. “This time, I want to drive the car for at least 20 years—unless another policy change comes,” he said, only half-joking. Since the rule came into effect, he’s received numerous calls from other car owners looking for advice or trying to sell their now-unusable vehicles. The situation has triggered a surge in distressed selling, with the second-hand luxury car market in Delhi plummeting overnight.

Delhi Vehicle Fuel Ban: What The New Rule Means For Car Owners

Effective July 1, 2025, the Delhi Government has enforced a strict fuel ban on older vehicles to combat rising pollution levels. Under this rule, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are no longer allowed to refuel at any petrol station in the National Capital Region. This move, based on an order by the Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM), renders thousands of vehicles unusable and unsellable. Owners must either scrap their vehicles, sell them at heavily reduced prices, or switch to electric or newer, compliant alternatives.

