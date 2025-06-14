RSP Developers Expands Built-To-Suit Projects With INR 600 Crore Investment

Ready, set, build! RSP Developers is rolling out a ₹600 crore investment plan to create smart, custom-built (BTS) and institutional spaces in Gurugram—and beyond. Over the next 2–3 years, they’re going full throttle to help Indian and global giants set up next-gen training and R&D hubs across India. The goal? Turning that ₹600 crore into a cool ₹1,000 crore in asset value. “Our upcoming planned investments are strategically aimed at assisting large Indian and foreign firms in establishing training and R&D facilities across India, providing end-to-end solutions for their real estate needs,” said Satya Priya Yadav, Co-Founder and Group CEO.

Focus On Built-To-Suit Projects And Customised Corporate Spaces

RSP Developers will focus on custom-built solutions that cater to the specific requirements of global and domestic enterprises. The company’s portfolio includes over ₹2,000 crore in completed projects and a current development pipeline exceeding 1.5 million square feet. Satya Priya Yadav explained that rising demand for biophilic office environments, private workspaces, recharge zones, and interactive spaces influences the company’s design and infrastructure strategy. “Our experience in built-to-suit (BTS) customised spaces and willingness to cater to such clients adds to our team’s expertise. We are well ensconced to deliver quality projects with specific and unique requirements for global clients,” he added.

BMW And Air India Anchor RSP’s Corporate Innovation Hub

RSP Developers has delivered a unique corporate innovation hub spread over 12 acres, which now houses training facilities for BMW Group and Air India. This facility serves as an exclusive space dedicated to training and research and development. The company plans to replicate this model in strategic locations across India. The initiative highlights RSP’s experience in institutional-grade developments and its ability to deliver purpose-built environments. The developer continues to attract interest from multinational firms seeking tailored real estate solutions for R&D and employee learning infrastructure in India’s high-growth regions.

Green Infrastructure And Renewable Energy At The Core

RSP Developers will also focus on developing wellness-oriented, low-density campuses with sustainable architecture. The company’s upcoming projects include EV-ready infrastructure, student housing, co-learning zones, and net-zero campuses. In line with its sustainability goals, RSP is working on a 10 MW solar project in Haryana, with future plans to expand it to 50 MW. The firm has embedded a sustainability-first approach into every stage of its project lifecycle, from planning to execution, aligning with evolving ESG compliance trends and green building standards.

(With Inputs From ANI)

