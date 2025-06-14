Air India Completes Safety Checks On 9 Boeing 787s, 24 More Under Inspection After Ahmedabad Crash

Following a tragic crash involving Air India’s AI171 flight in Ahmedabad, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a directive mandating additional safety inspections on the airline’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner fleet. On Saturday, Air India confirmed it had completed inspections on nine of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline stated that the remaining 24 aircraft remain on track to undergo inspections within the timeline set by the civil aviation regulator. These safety evaluations are currently being conducted as each aircraft returns to India and before being cleared for the next flight operation.

Air India Confirms Timely Compliance With Maintenance Protocol

In a statement on X, Air India said, “Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator.” The DGCA instructed the airline to conduct one-time pre-departure checks from India, starting Sunday.

DGCA Outlines Specific Checks On 787 Aircraft With Genx Engines

The mandated tests include Fuel Parameter Monitoring, cabin air compressor inspections, Electronic Engine Control System tests, engine fuel-driven actuator checks, oil system reviews, and serviceability inspections of the hydraulic system. Additionally, the DGCA ordered the inclusion of ‘Flight Control Inspection’ during transit checks. Power assurance checks must be completed within two weeks. The regulator emphasized the closure of maintenance actions based on repetitive snag reviews over the last 15 days and requested that all inspection reports be submitted to the DGCA for review and further analysis.

Air India Warns Of Delays, Offers Refunds And Rescheduling Options

Air India acknowledged the possibility of delays and longer turnaround times on some long-haul routes, especially to airports operating under strict curfews. “Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround times and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays…For customers affected by this disruption, refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are being offered to those who opt for it,” the airline said. The inspections come after the crash of AI171, which killed 241 of the 242 people onboard.

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Was Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Really Invited To The US Military Parade? Here Is What White House Says