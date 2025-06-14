Was Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Really Invited To The US Military Parade? Here Is What White House Says

In a rebuttal to recent media claims, the White House on Friday categorically denied inviting any foreign military leaders—including Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir—to the United States military parade scheduled for June 14 in Washington, D.C, according to reports.

The parade commemorates the 250th anniversary of the US Armed Forces and coincides with former President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

White House Responds to Rumors of Asim Munir Attending the Event

“This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited,” a White House official told 5WH, firmly dismissing reports that Munir was expected to attend as a guest of honour.

The denial followed a wave of speculation fueled by several South Asian media outlets which claimed Munir had received an official invitation to the historic celebration. These reports triggered sharp reactions across the Indian political landscape, with opposition leaders and analysts calling it a diplomatic slight to New Delhi.

Also Read: What Are The ‘No Kings’ Protests? When And Where Are These Anti-Trump Demonstrations Taking Place

Asim Munir Invite: Indian Reaction and Diplomatic Fallout

India’s opposition leaders described the alleged invitation as a diplomatic setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. Commenting on the reports, Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst at the RAND Corporation, warned of the implications such a gesture could have on Indo-US relations.

“For India, the Trump admin’s invitation to Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir is tantamount to inviting an avowed anti-India terrorist,” Grossman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Protests Planned by Pakistani Diaspora in Washington

Even before the White House clarified the matter, the US chapter of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had announced plans for a protest rally outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C. The rally—backed by over a dozen diaspora organisations—aims to condemn what they describe as “undeclared martial law” in Pakistan, and to press demands for democracy and fair elections in the country.

In the wake of the controversy, senior US officials moved quickly to reaffirm strategic ties with India. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau recently met with an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

According to Bruce, the meeting underscored both nations’ strategic partnership and a shared commitment to fighting terrorism.

CENTCOM Chief Highlights Balanced US Approach

At a Congressional hearing, General Michael Kurilla, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), stressed the importance of maintaining strong defence relationships with both India and Pakistan. Citing Pakistan’s role in arresting ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, who was involved in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, Kurilla suggested a pragmatic approach to regional diplomacy.

“We should look at the merits of each relationship,” he said, adding that US engagement with Pakistan need not come at the expense of ties with India.

Also Read: Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade: Costs, Day’s Events, And Controversies Explained