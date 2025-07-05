Live Tv
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here

Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here

Following the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to work on the first and third Saturdays, banks are open across the country except in Jammu and Kashmir. Banks in J&K remain closed in observance of Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:47:20 IST

Banks across all sectors will operate on Saturday, July 5, as per the holiday guidelines laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Though, they will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Off days and festive holidays are decided by the RBI and respective state authorities. The structured holiday list includes national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observance days.

According to the RBI, banks follow the structural offs on second and fourth Saturdays while they remain open on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays (if not mentioned in the holiday list). Today, across the country except in Jammu and Kashmir, banks are open as it is the first Saturday of the month.

Banks Closed in Jammu And Kashmir

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar remain closed in observance of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday, the sixth of ten Sikh Gurus. While this auspicious day falls on June 19th, in this state, it is celebrated on the 21st of Harh, which typically occurs in June or July. Banks don’t operate on Sundays.

Physical access to banks is not possible on bank holidays, but digitally all the facilities provided by banks will be available, such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI transactions.

RBI Holiday Guidelines

The RBI classifies all bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days. Bank holidays may differ based on the state or region where you reside.

Holiday In July 

Banks will remain closed on these seven days in July in different parts of the country:
 July 3: Banks were not operating in Agartala on this day as the state was celebrating Kharchi Puja, a local popular Hindu festival dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha.
July 5: In observance of Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, no physical access to banks is possible.
July 14: The banks across Shillong will be closed on this day as the local tribe will celebrate the Behdienkhlam, a popular Jaintia tribe festival.
July 16: Banks in the Dehradun region will not operate on this day as people celebrate the Harela festival in the Kumaon part of Uttarakhand.

Banking Holiday rbi Reserve Bank of India
