LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

How To Migrate From Gmail To Zoho Mail: Zoho Mail has led to a rush in interest for the domestic email platform. On October 8th, 2025, Amit Shah announced his new email address, advising others to adopt Zoho Mail as an alternative which is secure and privacy-focused compare to the Gmail. Here is a Step-by-Step guide to switch!

Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 13, 2025 15:40:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Zoho Mail: After the endorsement of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, Zoho Mail has led to a rush in interest for the domestic email platform. On October 8th, 2025, Amit Shah announced his new email address, advising others to adopt Zoho Mail as an alternative which is secure and privacy-focused compare to the Gmail.

This move is aligned with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative along with ‘Digital India’, which encourage local technology amid growing tensions with the US.

Zoho, founded in 1996, has progressively gained popularity for its emphasis on data security, privacy, and business-friendly structures. For those who are considering Zoho as their email platform, here’s a simple guide to migrating from Gmail to Zoho Mail.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail

Step 1: Create a Zoho Mail Account
Go to the Web browser and visit the Zoho Mail website. Initiate sign-up plan that suits your requirements. If you want a custom domain, select for a Business or Zoho Workplace plan.

Step 2: Enable IMAP in Gmail
Open your Gmail account, Login and go to Settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and enable IMAP to permit Zoho to access your inbox.

Also Read: Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever

Step 3: Import Emails and Contacts
Go to Zoho Mail, navigate to Settings > Import/Export and use the Migration Wizard to move your emails and contacts.

Step 4: Set Up Forwarding
In your Gmail settings, set up forwarding to your new Zoho Mail address to make sure not to miss any emails.

What to Expect After Switching

Privacy and Ads: Zoho Mail provides and ad-free inbox and does not scan your personal emails for advertising, unlike Gmail.

Business Features: Zoho also provide custom domains along with tools to collaborate with team, which in most of the cases, is ideal for businesses.

Therefore, shifting to Zoho Mail is an up-front process, presenting better privacy and a business-centric approach to email management system.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gmailhome-hero-pos-14zohozoho email

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff
Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!
GET Gold And Silver Under 10 Minutes On A Huge Discount From These Instant Delivery Apps, Check Out How!
Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise
Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Parin Somani Global Tour: Education Meets Humanity
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Dr. Rashel and Ekta Kapoor Break the Internet with Their Latest Collaboration – “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow”
TRUMP: EVEN TO IRAN, WHOSE REGIME HAS INFLICTED SO MUCH DEATH ON THE MIDDLE EAST, THE HAND OF FRIENDSHIP AND COOPERATION IS ALWAYS OPEN- KNESSET SPEECH EXCERPTS
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

QUICK LINKS