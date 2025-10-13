Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

Zoho Mail: After the endorsement of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, Zoho Mail has led to a rush in interest for the domestic email platform. On October 8th, 2025, Amit Shah announced his new email address, advising others to adopt Zoho Mail as an alternative which is secure and privacy-focused compare to the Gmail.

This move is aligned with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative along with ‘Digital India’, which encourage local technology amid growing tensions with the US.

Zoho, founded in 1996, has progressively gained popularity for its emphasis on data security, privacy, and business-friendly structures. For those who are considering Zoho as their email platform, here’s a simple guide to migrating from Gmail to Zoho Mail.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail

Step 1: Create a Zoho Mail Account

Go to the Web browser and visit the Zoho Mail website. Initiate sign-up plan that suits your requirements. If you want a custom domain, select for a Business or Zoho Workplace plan.

Step 2: Enable IMAP in Gmail

Open your Gmail account, Login and go to Settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and enable IMAP to permit Zoho to access your inbox.

Step 3: Import Emails and Contacts

Go to Zoho Mail, navigate to Settings > Import/Export and use the Migration Wizard to move your emails and contacts.

Step 4: Set Up Forwarding

In your Gmail settings, set up forwarding to your new Zoho Mail address to make sure not to miss any emails.

What to Expect After Switching

Privacy and Ads: Zoho Mail provides and ad-free inbox and does not scan your personal emails for advertising, unlike Gmail.

Business Features: Zoho also provide custom domains along with tools to collaborate with team, which in most of the cases, is ideal for businesses.

Therefore, shifting to Zoho Mail is an up-front process, presenting better privacy and a business-centric approach to email management system.

