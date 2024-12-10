Sensex Ends Flat At 81,519, Nifty At 24,610; Adani Group Shares Dip

The benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Tuesday’s session largely unchanged. The 30-share Sensex closed at 81,510.05, marking a modest gain of 1.59 points. It fluctuated between a high of 81,726.34 and a low of 81,182.69 throughout the day.

On the other hand, the Nifty50 closed at 24,610.05, down by 8.95 points, or 0.05%, from the previous session. The index reached a high of 24,677.80 and a low of 24,510.65 during the trading day.

Of the 50 stocks on the Nifty50, 27 ended in the red, with significant declines seen in Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life, which saw losses of up to 1.40%. On the upside, 23 stocks gained, with Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Infosys rising by as much as 2.40%.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices gained 0.23% and 0.28%, respectively.

