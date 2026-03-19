Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices declined in Thursday’s trading session after the US Federal Reserve announced its policy decision overnight.

Meanwhile, elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict kept bullion in focus. On MCX, the gold price for the April delivery depreciated by Rs 3,616 or 2.36 percent, to Rs 1,49,409 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, Silver declined 4.53 percent to Rs 2,36,960 kg, noting pressure due to stronger US producer inflation and a firm dollar outweighing safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions. These have now entered their third week, with continued US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions from Tehran showing no signs of easing.

Silver Price Today Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1

After opening lower on Thursday, MCX silver prices plunged further, hitting a fresh intraday low of Rs 2,29,234 per kg. However, the metal later recovered some of its losses and is currently trading around Rs 2,32,000 per kg, still nearly Rs 16,000 below its previous close of Rs 2,48,194.

Silver Price Today (City Wise)



City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kerala ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000

Gold Price Today

Gold prices dropped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve, which reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,764.27 per ounce as of 0649 GMT, its lowest since February 6.

24 carat gold rate in India plunged by Rs 2,780 in 10 grams to Rs 1,54,640 and dropped by a whopping Rs 27,800 to Rs 15,46,400 in 100 grams.

Also Read: Gold rate today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates