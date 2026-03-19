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Home > Business News > Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Silver Price Today: Silver declined 4.53 percent to Rs 2,36,960 kg, noting pressure due to stronger US producer inflation and a firm dollar outweighing safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions.

Silver Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1. Photo: Canva
Silver Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 19, 2026 15:16:54 IST

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Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices declined in Thursday’s trading session after the US Federal Reserve announced its policy decision overnight. 

Meanwhile, elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict kept bullion in focus. On MCX, the gold price for the April delivery depreciated by Rs 3,616 or 2.36 percent, to Rs 1,49,409 per 10 gram. 

Meanwhile, Silver declined 4.53 percent to Rs 2,36,960 kg, noting pressure due to stronger US producer inflation and a firm dollar outweighing safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions. These have now entered their third week, with continued US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions from Tehran showing no signs of easing. 

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Silver Price Today Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1

After opening lower on Thursday, MCX silver prices plunged further, hitting a fresh intraday low of Rs 2,29,234 per kg. However, the metal later recovered some of its losses and is currently trading around Rs 2,32,000 per kg, still nearly Rs 16,000 below its previous close of Rs 2,48,194. 

Silver Price Today (City Wise)

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Mumbai

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Delhi

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Kolkata

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Bangalore

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Hyderabad

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Kerala

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Pune

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Vadodara

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Gold Price Today 

Gold prices dropped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve, which reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts. 

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,764.27 per ounce as of 0649 GMT, its lowest since February 6.

24 carat gold rate in India plunged by Rs 2,780 in 10 grams to Rs 1,54,640 and dropped by a whopping Rs 27,800 to Rs 15,46,400 in 100 grams. 

Also Read: Gold rate today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates 

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Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

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Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

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Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad
Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad
Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad
Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

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