LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Gold slips below ₹1.55 lakh on weak global cues, Fed pause; silver falls sharply. Check latest city-wise rates across India.

Gold slips below ₹1.55 lakh on weak global cues. (Photo: Canva)
Gold slips below ₹1.55 lakh on weak global cues. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 19, 2026 13:29:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained under pressure on March 19, slipping below the ₹1.55 lakh mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as weak global cues, US Federal Reserve policy signals, and ongoing geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Silver, meanwhile, extended its sharp decline, trading below ₹2.50 lakh per kg in domestic markets.

On the MCX, gold hovered around ₹1,55,000 per 10 grams, reflecting a subdued trend through March, during which prices have already declined nearly 4%. Silver saw steeper losses, falling about 16% this month, with prices around ₹2,50,000 per kg.

Why gold prices are falling

The recent weakness in bullion prices follows the latest policy decision by the US Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. The benchmark rate currently stands at 3.5%–3.75%, in line with market expectations.

You Might Be Interested In

However, cautious commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and persistent inflation concerns have dampened hopes of near-term rate cuts. Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold, limiting upside momentum.

Adding to the pressure are elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and US-Israeli forces, which has heightened inflation risks globally. While gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during geopolitical uncertainty, the current environment of high yields and strong dollar has capped gains.

Global trend mirrors domestic weakness

In international markets, spot gold slipped over 1% to around $4,836 per ounce, while silver dropped more than 2% to $75.75 per ounce. Analysts attribute the volatility to a mix of macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and shifting expectations around monetary policy.

Gold price today in India: City-wise rates

Gold prices showed minor variations across major Indian cities, with southern markets quoting slightly higher rates:

  • Delhi: ₹1,53,250 per 10 grams

  • Mumbai: ₹1,53,520 per 10 grams

  • Bengaluru: ₹1,53,640 per 10 grams

  • Chennai: ₹1,53,970 per 10 grams

  • Hyderabad: ₹1,53,760 per 10 grams

  • Kolkata: ₹1,53,320 per 10 grams

Chennai recorded the highest gold prices among metros, while Delhi remained at the lower end of the spectrum.

Silver price today in India

Silver prices also reflected a similar trend, with slight regional differences:

  • Delhi: ₹2,47,290 per kg

  • Mumbai: ₹2,47,720 per kg

  • Bengaluru: ₹2,47,920 per kg

  • Chennai: ₹2,48,440 per kg

  • Hyderabad: ₹2,48,110 per kg

  • Kolkata: ₹2,47,390 per kg

How to trade on Gudi Padwa 2026

With Gudi Padwa a traditionally auspicious occasion for buying gold approaching, experts suggest a cautious and strategy-driven approach:

  • Buy on dips: With prices correcting, staggered buying or SIP-style investment in gold ETFs or digital gold may help average costs.

  • Watch global cues: Keep an eye on Fed commentary, inflation data, and geopolitical developments, as these will drive short-term price movements.

  • Avoid aggressive leverage: Volatility remains high, especially in silver; traders should maintain strict stop losses.

  • Focus on long-term value: Despite short-term weakness, gold continues to act as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

Analysts believe that while near-term upside in gold may remain capped due to high bond yields, any escalation in geopolitical tensions or dovish signals from the Fed could revive safe-haven demand.

As markets remain volatile, investors are advised to stay cautious and align their strategies with both global triggers and domestic demand trends during the festive buying season.

ALSO READ: With RBI Finding ‘No Red Flags’ At HDFC Bank, What Really Triggered Atanu Chakraborty’s Resignation Citing ‘Personal Values And Ethics’? Mystery Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold price Chennaigold price delhigold price Mumbaigold price todaygold rategold rate todaysilver price today,

RELATED News

Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers; Net Worth REVEALED

Stock Market Crash On March 19: Sensex Tanks 1,800 Points, Nifty 50 Slips Below 23,300; Rs 7 Lakh Crore Wiped Out – Here’s Why Market Is Falling

First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Chaotic Scenes At Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple Spark Anger Among Devotees, Viral Video Shows Loss Of Spiritual Calm; Netizens React | WATCH

Ranveer Singh Net Worth: Inside Lavish Lifestyle, Career, Net Worth, Car Collection Of Durandhar 2’s Actor- Everything You Need To Know

NSSNET 2026 Application Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Receives Honorary Knighthood Insignia

BJP Announces First Candidate List For Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur And CM Himanta Biswa Sarma From Jalukbari

Laparoscopy Meaning & Choosing the Best IVF Centre in Hyderabad

VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online

Ajit Agarkar Seeks BCCI Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph: Report

‘Never Saw Such Patriotic GenZ Nagins’: Naagin 7 Goes Full Deshbhakti Mode- VIRAL Patriotic Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Storm

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates
Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates
Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates
Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

QUICK LINKS