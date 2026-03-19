Gold Rate Today, March 19: Prices Slip Below ₹1.55 lakh Amid Weak Global Cues; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained under pressure on March 19, slipping below the ₹1.55 lakh mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as weak global cues, US Federal Reserve policy signals, and ongoing geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Silver, meanwhile, extended its sharp decline, trading below ₹2.50 lakh per kg in domestic markets.

On the MCX, gold hovered around ₹1,55,000 per 10 grams, reflecting a subdued trend through March, during which prices have already declined nearly 4%. Silver saw steeper losses, falling about 16% this month, with prices around ₹2,50,000 per kg.

Why gold prices are falling

The recent weakness in bullion prices follows the latest policy decision by the US Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. The benchmark rate currently stands at 3.5%–3.75%, in line with market expectations.

However, cautious commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and persistent inflation concerns have dampened hopes of near-term rate cuts. Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold, limiting upside momentum.

Adding to the pressure are elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and US-Israeli forces, which has heightened inflation risks globally. While gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during geopolitical uncertainty, the current environment of high yields and strong dollar has capped gains.

Global trend mirrors domestic weakness

In international markets, spot gold slipped over 1% to around $4,836 per ounce, while silver dropped more than 2% to $75.75 per ounce. Analysts attribute the volatility to a mix of macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and shifting expectations around monetary policy.

Gold price today in India: City-wise rates

Gold prices showed minor variations across major Indian cities, with southern markets quoting slightly higher rates:

Delhi: ₹1,53,250 per 10 grams

Mumbai: ₹1,53,520 per 10 grams

Bengaluru: ₹1,53,640 per 10 grams

Chennai: ₹1,53,970 per 10 grams

Hyderabad: ₹1,53,760 per 10 grams

Kolkata: ₹1,53,320 per 10 grams

Chennai recorded the highest gold prices among metros, while Delhi remained at the lower end of the spectrum.

Silver price today in India

Silver prices also reflected a similar trend, with slight regional differences:

Delhi: ₹2,47,290 per kg

Mumbai: ₹2,47,720 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹2,47,920 per kg

Chennai: ₹2,48,440 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹2,48,110 per kg

Kolkata: ₹2,47,390 per kg

How to trade on Gudi Padwa 2026

With Gudi Padwa a traditionally auspicious occasion for buying gold approaching, experts suggest a cautious and strategy-driven approach:

Buy on dips: With prices correcting, staggered buying or SIP-style investment in gold ETFs or digital gold may help average costs.

Watch global cues: Keep an eye on Fed commentary, inflation data, and geopolitical developments, as these will drive short-term price movements.

Avoid aggressive leverage: Volatility remains high, especially in silver; traders should maintain strict stop losses.

Focus on long-term value: Despite short-term weakness, gold continues to act as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

Analysts believe that while near-term upside in gold may remain capped due to high bond yields, any escalation in geopolitical tensions or dovish signals from the Fed could revive safe-haven demand.

As markets remain volatile, investors are advised to stay cautious and align their strategies with both global triggers and domestic demand trends during the festive buying season.

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