SpiceJet Under Enhanced Surveillance Over Cancelled Flights

For the second time within two years, aircraft SpiceJet is now put under "enhanced surveillance" by DGCA on Thursday. 

For the second time within two years, aircraft SpiceJet is now put under “enhanced surveillance” by DGCA on Thursday.

This immediate order was issued, over the reports of cancelled flights and financial crunch.

According to the aviation regulator, this new measure involves increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure operational safety.

Further, the DGCA also revealed, that as per special audit of SpiceJet’s engineering facilities ( held on August 7 and 8, 2024), ‘certain deficiencies’ were found.

Earlier the DGCA noting a series of incidents involving the SpiceJet fleet in 2022, a targeted inspection drive was conducted. During this period, the airline was mandated to rectify all reported defects before resuming operations.

Later in 2023, SpiceJet was again placed under enhanced surveillance due to ongoing financial difficulties.

