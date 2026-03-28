Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: India’s domestic equity markets are set for a shortened trading week ahead, with both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) scheduled to remain closed for two days next week. The back-to-back holidays will leave investors with just three trading sessions to navigate market movements.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: Two Holidays to Cut Trading Week Short

According to the official holiday calendar of the exchanges, trading across equity and equity derivative segments will remain suspended on Tuesday, March 31, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Markets will reopen on Wednesday, only to shut again on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.

This effectively limits trading activity to Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, creating a compressed window for investors and traders.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: Recent Holiday Break and Market Reaction

The upcoming closures follow a mid-week holiday this week as markets remained shut on Ram Navami. When trading resumed, Dalal Street witnessed a sharp selloff, reflecting heightened volatility and cautious sentiment among investors.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,690.23 points (2.25%) to close at 73,583.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 486.85 points (2.09%) to settle at 22,819.60. Both indices ended the week in the red, highlighting ongoing market pressure.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: MCX Trading Schedule During Holidays

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also see disruptions. On Mahavir Jayanti, the morning session will remain closed, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm. However, on Good Friday, MCX will remain fully closed for the entire day.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: Volatility Remains a Key Concern

The shortened trading week comes at a time when markets are grappling with increased volatility driven by global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in commodity prices.

Last week’s decline wiped out earlier gains, with both benchmark indices posting weekly losses of over 1%. Investors are expected to remain cautious, especially with fewer trading days to react to global developments.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: What Investors Should Know

With just three active sessions next week, market participants may see heightened volatility and sharper price movements. Experts advise investors to stay alert to global cues, manage risks carefully, and avoid aggressive positions during the truncated week.

Additionally, the extended weekend due to the Friday holiday could lead to gap-up or gap-down openings when markets reopen, depending on international trends.

Market Holidays in 2026

For 2026, stock exchanges have scheduled a total of 16 trading holidays. With the recent Ram Navami holiday already observed, a portion of the annual non-trading days has been completed, leaving several more breaks across the year.

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