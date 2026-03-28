LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

NSE, BSE shut for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, leaving just 3 trading days next week; investors brace for volatility and global cues.

NSE, BSE shut for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, leaving just 3 trading days next week. (Photo: X, NewsX)
NSE, BSE shut for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, leaving just 3 trading days next week. (Photo: X, NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 28, 2026 16:49:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: India’s domestic equity markets are set for a shortened trading week ahead, with both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) scheduled to remain closed for two days next week. The back-to-back holidays will leave investors with just three trading sessions to navigate market movements.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: Two Holidays to Cut Trading Week Short

According to the official holiday calendar of the exchanges, trading across equity and equity derivative segments will remain suspended on Tuesday, March 31, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Markets will reopen on Wednesday, only to shut again on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.

This effectively limits trading activity to Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, creating a compressed window for investors and traders.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Holidays Next Week:  Recent Holiday Break and Market Reaction

The upcoming closures follow a mid-week holiday this week as markets remained shut on Ram Navami. When trading resumed, Dalal Street witnessed a sharp selloff, reflecting heightened volatility and cautious sentiment among investors.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,690.23 points (2.25%) to close at 73,583.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 486.85 points (2.09%) to settle at 22,819.60. Both indices ended the week in the red, highlighting ongoing market pressure.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: MCX Trading Schedule During Holidays

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also see disruptions. On Mahavir Jayanti, the morning session will remain closed, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm. However, on Good Friday, MCX will remain fully closed for the entire day.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: Volatility Remains a Key Concern

The shortened trading week comes at a time when markets are grappling with increased volatility driven by global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in commodity prices.

Last week’s decline wiped out earlier gains, with both benchmark indices posting weekly losses of over 1%. Investors are expected to remain cautious, especially with fewer trading days to react to global developments.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: What Investors Should Know

With just three active sessions next week, market participants may see heightened volatility and sharper price movements. Experts advise investors to stay alert to global cues, manage risks carefully, and avoid aggressive positions during the truncated week.

Additionally, the extended weekend due to the Friday holiday could lead to gap-up or gap-down openings when markets reopen, depending on international trends.

Market Holidays in 2026

For 2026, stock exchanges have scheduled a total of 16 trading holidays. With the recent Ram Navami holiday already observed, a portion of the annual non-trading days has been completed, leaving several more breaks across the year.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday: Are Banks, Schools & Offices Closed In India? Check State-wise Details

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bseGood Friday stock market holidayMahavir Jayanti stock market holidayNSENSE BSE holidaysstock marketstock market holidaysstock market holidays next week

RELATED News

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 28, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Jewar’s Noida International Airport to Boost NCR Real Estate, Infrastructure, Logistics, Hospitality and Investment Growth in NCR—Here’s How

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday: Are Banks, Schools & Offices Closed In India? Check State-wise Details

LATEST NEWS

What is Parasite Cyclospora Cayetanesis? Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Lost 4 Kg In 2 Weeks- Check For Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Precautions

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Women’s Wing Chief Resigns, What Led To Her Exit Amid Ashok Kharat MMS Row As Controversy Escalates

‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Duped With Fake Job Promise In Nashik, Brutally Assaulted After Asking For Money Back; Netizens Spark Outrage As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Sexual Exploitation, Cheating Allegations Deepen Against Nashik Astrologer As Two More FIRs Filed, Total Cases Rise To 10

Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal And Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child On Ram Navami: ‘God Has Blessed Us…”

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know
Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know
Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know
Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

QUICK LINKS